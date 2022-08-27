Accused Waukesha parade killer removed from court following outburst

The man accused of killing six people at the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade last year was escorted out of court Friday after going on a tirade during a pretrial hearing.

Darrell Brooks, 39, went from sleeping at the defense table to yelling at Judge Jennifer Dorow and sheriff’s deputies Friday morning, according to footage published by WISN-TV.

“I don’t care about no livestream. Just like y’all don’t care. All this political,” the man accused of plowing into paradegoers with an SUV last November yammered at Dorow.

Judge Jennifer R. Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks Jr. before he was removed from court on Aug. 26, 2022 at Waukesha County Court in Waukesha. AP

“You sit up here and act like you know me. People like you, y’all don’t know nothing about where I come from,” he continued as the judge stood at her bench, arms folded.

Brooks then tussled with a deputy as Dorow asked him to stop interrupting the proceedings, according to the station.

“Don’t push me dog,” he was heard on the footage warning a deputy.

“Don’t push back then. Don’t push back,” the deputy replied.

“Push me again,” the suspect reportedly threatened.

Brooks was held in contempt of court and escorted out of the courtroom, the outlet reported.

He returned after a lunch break and sat calmly before reportedly telling Dorow he was not feeling well and wanted to return to his cell.

The judge granted his request and the hearing continued without him, according to the article.

Dorow dropped six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and allowed the state to use footage of his interrogation in the hours after the attack as evidence during two days of hearings, WISN said.

Brooks is accused of intentionally killing six people and injuring 62 others with his SUV at the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade last November. WAUKESHA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE/

Brooks faces six charges of first-degree intentional homicide in addition to a slew of other charges and faces a life sentence.

His trial is slated to begin in October.