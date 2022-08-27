'Turnovers are devastating': Mistakes doom Wooster in home loss to Wadsworth

WOOSTER — Just as Wooster's football team woke up from its nightmare start Friday night, Wadsworth was there to put the Generals back to sleep.

A second half that included four turnovers ultimately did in Wooster in a 49-21 loss to the Grizzlies at Follis Field.

“In the game of football, turnovers are devastating,” Generals coach Austin Holter said. “It doesn't matter if you're a veteran football team or you're a young football team. Tonight, we had too many of them, too many mistakes.

“At the end of the day, whether we're young, inexperienced or experienced, you can't have turnovers. When you do, good football teams like Wadsworth take advantage.”

Indeed, it did.

Just after Wooster (1-1) scored on back-to-back drives — including an impressive one to open the third quarter to make it a two-score deficit — Wadsworth (2-0) used a handful of key defensive plays to extend the lead and put the game away.

The Generals opened the third quarter with an impressive 13-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up nearly 7 minutes of game clock. It was capped by a jump-ball pass by sophomore quarterback Luke Snowbarger (17-of-30 passing, 186 yards, 2 TDs) that Bronson Morgan cleared out of the air to cut it to 28-14.

And Wooster kept the momentum rolling as Tristin Walker picked off a pass by Wadsworth's Luke Fischer four plays later to give the locals the ball back.

However, Wooster found itself pinned at its own 2-yard line and, three plays later, the Grizzlies’ Davis Nye stole a two-handed push pass by Snowbarger and walked into the end zone.

The play was devastating to a youthful Generals team, to say the least.

“What an unbelievable play by Tristin to make a play, and we got pinned inside the 5-yard line,” Holter said. “It was great execution by him but, offensively, we have to clean up what we do there. One thing we have to understand is we have to play within ourselves and play within our scheme.

“We just found ourselves, at times, trying to make too many plays when we just needed to focus on the one in the moment.”

And Wadsworth took full advantage.

The Grizzlies scooped up a misplayed ball by Wooster and needed just one play, with Maverick Blackburn taking a direct snap and racing 25 yards for a score, to make it 42-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Junior running back Kyle Figuray (six carries, 44 yards) then slammed the door early in the fourth, rumbling 18 yards for his third touchdown of the night. The other two were short-yardage scores midway through the first half.

After those early Figuray scores and 78-yard pass from Fischer to Aaron Keating to make it 28-0, the Generals came fighting back.

Snowbarger orchestrated a nine-play, 83-yard drive to close the second quarter, capped by Morgan creating some space and catching a 5-yard strike from his QB.

“In that situation, you can't harp on what happened ... it's about the next play,” Holter said of his team falling behind by four touchdowns. “I give credit to our kids on that final drive of the first half. Our defense got a stop and our offense put points on the board, and then to come out and have the drive we did (to open the second half), I was excited to see that.

“That's something we want to build on. There's potential in this football team — we just have to take care of the football.”

But two fumbles and two interceptions in the second half, which accounted for five total miscues in the game, were more than enough for the Grizzlies. Fischer was stellar behind center, going 13-of-16 passing for 247 yards and two scores. Although Keating’s 78-yard catch led the way, Fischer’s top target was Will Stack with four catches for 71 yards.

Snowbarger, who took the majority of the snaps, also showed strong moments, but running back Seth Chamberlin (23 carries, 34 yards) — who was a key feature early — found little to no room to run after the first couple of drives.

“I'm going to tell you, they were tough in the box and they were quick off the football,” Holter said. “We weren't doing a great job of maintaining the line of scrimmage and, when you're trying to develop the run, that's very important.

“We had to mix in the pass game, and I thought Luke showed some great signs. I was impressed with that final drive of the first half, and that last call to put in the paint (on the first-half TD) he had a call in mind that he had confidence in — and you just love seeing that — and he threw it to perfection.”

AJ Likowski, who also took a handful of snaps in the game, scored on a 7-yard run in the closing seconds of regulation, capping another 80-yard or better drive for Wooster.

Despite the loss, Holter said liked the fight he saw from his team.

Combine Chamberlin’s running abilities, which were on full display in the Generals’ Week 1 victory over Orrville, with the passing game that had breakout moments Friday, and the second-year coach is excited to see his team start to piece it all together.

“Hey, listen, we lost tonight and that’s a part of this game,” Holter said. “When we signed up for this, we understood there’s a chance we could win and a chance we could lose, but the reason we do this is when we’re in situations where we face adversity, it’s about how we respond.

“There are a lot of positives to take from this game, and there are certainly things we need to clean up, but as a football team we’re going to come in (Saturday) morning, learn from the mistakes and continue to improve.”

The Daily Record Player of the Game: Davis Nye, Wadsworth

One of the Grizzlies' top playmakers made the biggest play of the night, intercepting a Snowbarger pass near the goal line and scoring a touchdown to steal momentum from the Generals and give Wadsworth a 21-point lead. That proved to be backbreaker for the Generals, who had rallied back from a 28-0 deficit.

Notes

The Wooster Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was honored prior to kickoff. The class will be formally inducted into the HOF Saturday night at the Wooster Highland School Performing Arts Center. Steve Adams (1985, soccer/basketball), Kirk Franks (1981, swimming), John Glasgow (1986, swimming), Jennifer Hilaman-Grassman (1983, basketball/track), Rozaland Jones (2003, basketball/track), Krista Theys-Mann (2002, soccer/basketball/lacrosse), Jenn Booth-Philippon (2012, soccer) Pat Stewart (1985, soccer/swimming), Stewart Turner (1978, football/basketball/track), Danny Wingate (1993, basketball), Bill Zufall (1956, golf/football/basketball) were among the honorees, along with Lisa Followay, who was the Blue and Gold Award winner.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: 'Turnovers are devastating': Mistakes doom Wooster in home loss to Wadsworth