desotocountynews.com
McRae re-elected to national state treasurers position
Mississippi Treasurer David McRae was re-elected unanimously Tuesday as Vice President of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST). McRae is the 55th Treasurer of the State of Mississippi. In this role, he helps manage the state’s cash flow, oversees College Savings Mississippi, and has returned more than $55 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians.
Community Foundation for Mississippi offers help during water crisis
The Community Foundation for Mississippi has created a webpage of ways to help the community during the Jackson flood and water crisis, including how to give to the Helping Friends and Neighbors Fund (Disaster Relief Fund) at CFM. The Disaster Fund at CFM was created to respond to disasters in...
State of emergency issued, National Guard activated
Continuing to address the dangerous water conditions in the Jackson area, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday issued a State of Emergency regarding the ongoing crisis stemming from the failures of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Additionally, Gov. Reeves has activated the Mississippi National Guard to support state assistance to...
