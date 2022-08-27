ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

arty lange
5d ago

So a slightly higher than normal Oakland evening. Thanks Libby. Any words? No. Ok. U and Newsome and pelosi continue on w dinner. Watch out for the old man pelosi and his wine drinking

KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police search for suspect in attempted rape, robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to attempted rape and robbery, the department announced Wednesday on social media. On Aug. 28 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crime on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland

Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police looking for missing teen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old. 
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch

At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
ANTIOCH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities. SKYFox flew above the The post Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard

BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
OAKLAND, CA

