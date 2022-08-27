Read full article on original website
arty lange
5d ago
So a slightly higher than normal Oakland evening. Thanks Libby. Any words? No. Ok. U and Newsome and pelosi continue on w dinner. Watch out for the old man pelosi and his wine drinking
Reply(1)
5
Related
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman driving the car was also injured after crashing upon exiting the freeway.
Oakland police search for suspect in attempted rape, robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to attempted rape and robbery, the department announced Wednesday on social media. On Aug. 28 around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of the crime on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. The suspect is described as a Black […]
Oakland police release image of car connected to triple homicide
Oakland police are asking the public's help to identify the vehicle which was seen leaving the area of a fatal shooting on Aug. 26 in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held for hit and run victim in Oakland
Family members of the victim tell KTVU they cant fathom how someone could hit a person and leave the scene. Police are still searching for the person responsible for hitting an 83-year-old veteran and small business owner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Names of victims released after violent weekend in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. Then Friday evening, two people died from gunfire and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police release the names of 6 victims killed in recent rash of violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city. Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue. : 13-year-old shot at Oakland's...
berkeleyside.org
Antioch man charged with northwest Berkeley carjacking after being spotted in stolen car
A man has been charged with carjacking a Berkeley man at knifepoint Sunday night after authorities say they found him driving the stolen car in Antioch the next day. The Berkeley resident had just parked in the 1000 block of Virginia Street, near Ninth Street, on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. when the carjacking took place, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Questions surround shooting, crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police and California Highway Patrol officers were at a crash scene on Oakland city streets on Tuesday night but the details surrounding their investigation have not been made public. Video at the scene shows a crashed car with deployed airbags at 35th and Brookdale avenues about 10...
KTVU FOX 2
After Oakland killing spree, top cop pleads, 'Give us a break'
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had a simple message Tuesday outside City Hall in the wake of a spree of deadly shootings in the city: put down the guns. "Six homicides in four days. Give us a break. Give this community a break," said the top cop,...
Oakland police looking for missing teen
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland family and the police department are looking for 14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada who has been missing for almost a month, according to a Tweet posted by OPD Tuesday. Lizy is considered at-risk due to her age. Lizy was reportedly last seen on August 8 near the 2700 block of 77th […]
Bay Area community outraged that missing teen only now publicly reported
14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada has been missing since Aug. 8.
Man, 21, found fatally shot in car on E. Hammer Lane in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found fatally shot in a car Tuesday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane around 6:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. Medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The name of the man killed has not been released, but police say he was 21 years old.
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot Monday Outside Hudson Court Apartments in Antioch
At 6:36 pm Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Hudson Ct and Fairview Drive on a report of a shooting that had just occurred. According to Antioch Police, callers reported hearing gunshots followed by screaming in the open space behind the Hudson Townhouse Manor apartments. Upon...
Son of security guard brings gun to San Pablo park after mother’s argument
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for an incident in which a man brought a gun to Rumrill Sports Park on Monday, the San Pablo Police Department said on Facebook. Police said a park security guard got into an argument and called her son, who arrived at the park armed. SPPD determined […]
Police: ‘Apparent’ bullet found inside deceased Stockton 19-year-old
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said an “apparent” bullet was found inside the body of a 19-year-old who was picked up by medics on Porterfield Court. The police said they received a call on Saturday about a person “down in the road” just before noon. Responding medics transported the man to a […]
Off-duty San Jose police officer's car struck by gunfire on NB Hwy 101
The Hollister-Gilroy CHP reported the off-duty officer described hearing a pop, pulled over, and noticed a bullet hole in his front passenger door.
13-year-old injured, student in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say
A East Oakland's youth program leader says that sadly, she and many of the kids are not shocked by the incident. She believes that systematic oppression and barriers are the root cause of much of the recent violence seen across the Bay Area.
Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody
OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV) - A student was shot at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, sheriff's deputies said. The shooting occurred at Madison Park Academy, located in the Sobrante Park neighborhood. The injured student was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities. SKYFox flew above the The post Student shot at East Oakland school; 12-year-old suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
BART trains see an uptick in violence onboard
BART police are searching for a killer after a shooting at the 24th street station. Police tell KTVU the suspect in a deadly stabbing at the 24th Street BART Station and the suspects from Friday's shooting in Oakland are still on the loose.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man charged with dealing fentanyl, meth, cocaine in San Francisco Tenderloin
A Berkeley man is facing serious drug sales charges after being arrested on Oregon Street by the San Francisco Police Department earlier this month, according to police and court papers. San Francisco police arrested Luis Cruz, 28, on a warrant related to the alleged sales of narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine...
Comments / 10