KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
kptv.com

Police identify woman strangled to death in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of a woman who was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.
KATU.com

Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
kptv.com

‘Significant number’ of stolen vehicles found during illegal marijuana bust near Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Numerous stolen vehicles were found after authorities served search warrants at two illegal marijuana grows near Woodburn on Friday. Oregon State Police said the investigation began after people working in the regulated cannabis industry alerted authorities of an illegal operation. Further investigation found 57 greenhouses on two properties on South Schneider Road not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
KATU.com

Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
KATU.com

Driver indicted with manslaughter charge after fatal single-vehicle crash

ALOHA, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the yard of a residence in the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Street in Aloha on July 23. Deputies say they found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over and the passenger, identified as Sean Michael...
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
KXL

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Semi Truck

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night died after being hit by a semi truck. He was crossing North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive around 9:40pm. The man has not been identified. This is the city’s 43rd traffic fatality...
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit, critically injured by driver in Gresham Tuesday night

A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the person was struck by a car in Gresham on Tuesday night. The collision was reported just after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Burnside Road just south of Division Street. Initial reports state that the pedestrian stepped off the curb directly...
kptv.com

Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was set on fire, and the suspect was cited and released in an incident described as mutually reckless behavior in Newberg on Saturday afternoon, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a person being set on fire...
KATU.com

4 dead, 9 hurt in violent weekend across Portland, police say

Police say four people are dead and nine others were injured in Portland during a violent weekend marked by several shootings. Portland Police said its officers responded to four homicides since Friday night. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement to KATU about the city's weekend violence:. This weekend’s...
KGW

Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
KATU.com

In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
