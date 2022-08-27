Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
Man killed in Eliot neighborhood shooting identified
The victim of a homicide in the Eliot Neighborhood was identified Wednesday.
kptv.com
Police identify woman strangled to death in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of a woman who was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.
KATU.com
Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
kptv.com
‘Significant number’ of stolen vehicles found during illegal marijuana bust near Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Numerous stolen vehicles were found after authorities served search warrants at two illegal marijuana grows near Woodburn on Friday. Oregon State Police said the investigation began after people working in the regulated cannabis industry alerted authorities of an illegal operation. Further investigation found 57 greenhouses on two properties on South Schneider Road not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
KATU.com
OSP: McMinnville officer shot, killed man who allegedly pointed replica air gun at police
Oregon State Police identified the McMinnville PD officer who shot and killed a man who pointed a realistic-looking air gun at him outside an apartment building last Tuesday afternoon. The incident started shortly after 2 p.m. with reports of a man in a mental health crisis at the apartments on...
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies, likely crashed into tree near Expo Transit Center, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider was found dead Tuesday morning after apparently crashing into a tree in North Portland, police said. Reports of a crash on North Expo Road came in at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the Expo Transit Center. Arriving officers say they found someone dead...
KATU.com
Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
KATU.com
Driver indicted with manslaughter charge after fatal single-vehicle crash
ALOHA, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the yard of a residence in the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Street in Aloha on July 23. Deputies say they found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over and the passenger, identified as Sean Michael...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
KXL
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Semi Truck
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night died after being hit by a semi truck. He was crossing North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive around 9:40pm. The man has not been identified. This is the city’s 43rd traffic fatality...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit, critically injured by driver in Gresham Tuesday night
A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the person was struck by a car in Gresham on Tuesday night. The collision was reported just after 10 p.m. Tuesday along Burnside Road just south of Division Street. Initial reports state that the pedestrian stepped off the curb directly...
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
‘They got what they wanted – my man died’: SE Portland killing continues city’s shooting spree
Blood pooled on the pavement near a sewer drain in the parking lot. Star-shaped balloons on a string bounced above it. A group of women brought the balloons for the man who lost his life the night before outside the small apartment building at 656 S.E. 148th Ave. in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.
Shooting in N Portland draws large police presence
A reported shooting drew a large police presence in North Portland Sunday night.
kptv.com
Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was set on fire, and the suspect was cited and released in an incident described as mutually reckless behavior in Newberg on Saturday afternoon, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a person being set on fire...
KATU.com
4 dead, 9 hurt in violent weekend across Portland, police say
Police say four people are dead and nine others were injured in Portland during a violent weekend marked by several shootings. Portland Police said its officers responded to four homicides since Friday night. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement to KATU about the city's weekend violence:. This weekend’s...
Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
KATU.com
In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant
BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
