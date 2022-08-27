ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

accesswdun.com

Jody Sparks scores Sharp Mini Late Model win at Toccoa

Jody Sparks bested a field of 19 competitors to carry home the Sharp Mini Late Model Series victory at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway on Saturday night. Sparks, who hails from Brooklet, Georgia, beat out Dustin Snider for the in the event for the 5/8-scale, 600CC motorcycle engine powered racers on the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
TOCCOA, GA
majorleaguefishing.com

Dawsonville’s Overmyer Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Lanier

GAINESVILLE, Ga. – Boater Ty Overmyer of Dawsonville, Georgia, caught 10 bass weighing 30 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia . The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Bulldog Division. Overmyer earned $7,138 for his victory.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Recycling Today

SungEel HiTech to build US recycling facility in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. The company is a subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd. According to a news release from Kemp’s office,...
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell

This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
HARTWELL, GA
FOX Carolina

First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program. The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire

Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
HALL COUNTY, GA
nddist.com

Power Tool Companies Announce Merger

BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America. Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.
BRASELTON, GA
WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
HALL COUNTY, GA

