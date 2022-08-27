Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Jody Sparks scores Sharp Mini Late Model win at Toccoa
Jody Sparks bested a field of 19 competitors to carry home the Sharp Mini Late Model Series victory at Georgia’s historic Toccoa Raceway on Saturday night. Sparks, who hails from Brooklet, Georgia, beat out Dustin Snider for the in the event for the 5/8-scale, 600CC motorcycle engine powered racers on the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
majorleaguefishing.com
Dawsonville’s Overmyer Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake Lanier
GAINESVILLE, Ga. – Boater Ty Overmyer of Dawsonville, Georgia, caught 10 bass weighing 30 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia . The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Bulldog Division. Overmyer earned $7,138 for his victory.
Recycling Today
SungEel HiTech to build US recycling facility in Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. The company is a subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd. According to a news release from Kemp’s office,...
Latest Ga DOT contracts include work along I-85 in Jackson Co
The Georgia DOT has awarded contracts for work along I-85 in Jackson County: the $21 million will pay for a median from the Jackson County line to south of the Interstate at State Route 403. From WSB TV…. In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation) awarded over $150 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandra Deal laid to rest after weekend service in Gainesville
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal was laid to rest after a weekend memorial service in Gainesville: the 80 year-old Deal died last week after a four-year battle with cancer. She was First Lady during the two terms served by her husband, former Governor and former US Congressman Nathan Deal.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell
This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
First inmate receives college degree in Oconee Co. Life after Lockup program
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An inmate received their college degree after participating in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Life after Lockup program. The program was started by Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in November 2020. The goal of the program is to help inmates transition a time of imprisonment to a time of second chances in the hopes of helping them find full-time employment.
fox5atlanta.com
Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
WYFF4.com
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in Greenville as the city continues to grow in popularity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. We told you last week about CNN ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share...
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire
Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
nddist.com
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America. Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.
Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder
A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
Jackson County search for 2 men connected to gas station burglary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men and a car that was involved in a burglary in Hoschton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The burglary happened just before midnight Tuesday at the Exxon Quick-Stop...
Deputies: Man hit by car during altercation in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Veterans Street around 6 a.m. Deputies were told the man was having a dispute with his former girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was […]
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
Comments / 0