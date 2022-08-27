Friday Football Fever (8-26-22)
WCIA — Friday Football Fever is back! We’ve got highlights from a dozen games, reaction from the Cola Wars and Leonard Bowl, along with all the scores from the area.
Big Twelve
Normal West 42, Central 0
Central State Eight
MacArthur 40, Southeast 8
Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Rochester 27
Eisenhower 40, Springfield 8
Normal U-High 42, Lanphier 6
Illini Prairie
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 20
St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Monticello 14
Prairie Central 34, Unity 12
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 19, Paris 7
Sangamo
Athens 40, Pittsfield 0
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12
Auburn 42, New Berlin 21
Olympia 60, Riverton 6
Williamsville 49, PORTA 8
South Central
Vandalia 34, Pana 10
Non-Conference
Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston Area 8 (Thu.)
Tuscola 30, Arcola 13
Warrensburg-Latham 25, Argenta-Oreana 0
Danville 21, Belleville West 12
Centennial 47, Proviso East 22
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 43, Clifton Central 0
Red Hill 30, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0
St. Teresa 18, Effingham 0
Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12
Tri-Valley 42, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7
Watseka 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23, Fieldcrest 14
Central A&M 35, LeRoy 6
Lincoln 28, Clinton 0
El Paso-Gridley 6, Meridian 0
Mahomet-Seymour 51, Morton 14
Mt. Zion 48, Limestone 7
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 33, Newton 27
Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley 8
Peotone 48, Rantoul 16
Mt. Vernon 40, Taylorville 0
Shelbyville 38, Cumberland 14
Triad 41, Mattoon 22
Seneca at Westville (Sat. 5p)
Momence at Oakwood (Sat. 12p)
Dwight at Salt Fork (Sat.12p)
8-Player Football – Central 1
Milford-Cissna Park 67, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 16 (Thu.)
Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman 44
St. Thomas More at Decatur LSA (Sat. 1p)
