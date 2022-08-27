ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Friday Football Fever (8-26-22)

By Andy Olson, Bret Beherns
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ji16s_0hXK7ceT00

WCIA — Friday Football Fever is back! We’ve got highlights from a dozen games, reaction from the Cola Wars and Leonard Bowl, along with all the scores from the area.

Big Twelve

Normal West 42, Central 0

Central State Eight

MacArthur 40, Southeast 8

Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 23

Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Rochester 27

Eisenhower 40, Springfield 8

Normal U-High 42, Lanphier 6

Illini Prairie

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Illinois Valley Central 20

St. Joseph-Ogden 21, Monticello 14

Prairie Central 34, Unity 12

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield 19, Paris 7

Sangamo

Athens 40, Pittsfield 0

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12

Auburn 42, New Berlin 21

Olympia 60, Riverton 6

Williamsville 49, PORTA 8

South Central

Vandalia 34, Pana 10

Non-Conference

Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston Area 8 (Thu.)

Tuscola 30, Arcola 13

Warrensburg-Latham 25, Argenta-Oreana 0

Danville 21, Belleville West 12

Centennial 47, Proviso East 22

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 43, Clifton Central 0

Red Hill 30, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0

St. Teresa 18, Effingham 0

Villa Grove 33, Bureau Valley 12

Tri-Valley 42, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7

Watseka 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23, Fieldcrest 14

Central A&M 35, LeRoy 6

Lincoln 28, Clinton 0

El Paso-Gridley 6, Meridian 0

Mahomet-Seymour 51, Morton 14

Mt. Zion 48, Limestone 7

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 33, Newton 27

Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley 8

Peotone 48, Rantoul 16

Mt. Vernon 40, Taylorville 0

Shelbyville 38, Cumberland 14

Triad 41, Mattoon 22

Seneca at Westville (Sat. 5p)

Momence at Oakwood (Sat. 12p)

Dwight at Salt Fork (Sat.12p)

8-Player Football – Central 1

Milford-Cissna Park 67, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 16 (Thu.)

Blue Ridge 56, Schlarman 44

St. Thomas More at Decatur LSA (Sat. 1p)

