Mifflin, PA

therecord-online.com

Lady Bucks tennis avenge playoff loss, down Montgomery 4-1

MONTGOMERY, PA – To close out the 2021 tennis season, Bucktail fell 3-0 to Montgomery in the District IV 2A quarterfinals. On Wednesday afternoon on the road the Lady Bucks avenged their loss to the Lady Raiders with a 4-1 decisive victory over the defending Mid Penn Conference champions.
MONTGOMERY, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU: Men’s soccer falls in road matchup with Mercyhurst

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University men’s soccer team (0-3) traveled to face Mercyhurst (3-0) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East West crossover action, but fell to the home team as the Lakers claimed the victory, 1-0. The Bald Eagles and the Lakers entered the matchup as defending PSAC regular season champions from their respective divisions.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Wildcat golfers down Green Dragons, 163-193

LEWISBURG, PA – The Central Mountain golf team traveled to Bucknell GC to take on Lewisburg Area High School in a PHAC league match on Wednesday. Peyton Newlen led the team with the low score of 37 to help the team take the victory, 163 to 193. With the...
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Lady Wildcat tennis downed by Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, PA -The Jersey Shore girls’ tennis team handed Central Mountain its first loss on the young season, defeating the Lady ‘Cats by a 4-1 score. The loss dropped coach Pete Wert’s team to 3-1 on the year. They’ll be right back in action on Thursday, a road trip to Hollidaysburg.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
therecord-online.com

CM girls soccer claims first win, 1-0 over Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Soccer team was on the road again Tuesday evening, this time visiting the Lady Bearcats of Huntingdon. The game was played in the attacking end often and there were some great shots on the home side keeper. The first half ended without any goals, but you could feel something was coming.
HUNTINGDON, PA
therecord-online.com

CM cross country off and running

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcats opened their cross country season Wednesday afternoon competing in a quad meet. The girls finished in 2nd place defeating Montoursville and Bloomsburg but falling to Shamokin. Senior Abbey Wolfe led the way for CM finishing 2nd overall. The Wildcats are back in action on Saturday at the Bear Mountain Invitational which is hosted by the LHU XC team. The girls run at 11:45 a.m.
MILL HALL, PA
therecord-online.com

Jerry Hammaker named Lock Haven’s new head women’s swimming coach

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Jerry Hammaker has been named Lock Haven’s new head women’s swimming coach and will lead the NCAA Division II program into the upcoming season. The Williamsport, Pennsylvania native enjoyed a record-breaking career at Lycoming College from 2001-2018. During his 17 seasons at Lycoming, Hammaker coached both the men’s and women’s swim teams.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven Area Jaycees Regatta ready for 51st edition!

LOCKPORT, PA – The set-up has begun for the 51st annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Regatta. Billy Simmons from Newton, NJ was among the early arrivals on Wednesday, assisting in setting up the pit area on the Lockport side of the Susquehanna River. He said some 300 boaters are expected for this year’s event, a turnout he called “fantastic.” Powell estimates this is his fortieth Labor Day visit to Lock Haven; he noted this is the second year back for the regatta, which lost one year, 2020, to COVID.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
wkok.com

Port Trevorton Man Rolls Over Vehicle Twice in Crash

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
PORT TREVORTON, PA
PennLive.com

Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police

A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Juliann C. Thorson

Juliann C. Thorson, 95, of Renovo passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Bucktail Medical Center. Juliann was born in Renovo, PA on December 4, 1926, daughter of the late Leone and Marianna (Brunetti) Leoni. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years Clifford, daughter MaryRuth,...
RENOVO, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day Tuesday for possible strong storms

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — After a hot day, more heat sticks around this evening. It will be mainly clear and muggy tonight with a low around 72. A strong cold front will push through PA tomorrow and be the trigger for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
Digital Collegian

New locations to check out in downtown State College this semester

Whether you’re a freshman or a returning Penn State student, downtown State College remains a central area of activity off campus. Since the spring semester, a few new locations have appeared downtown that may be worthwhile visiting in between classes or over the weekend. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

