LOCKPORT, PA – The set-up has begun for the 51st annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Regatta. Billy Simmons from Newton, NJ was among the early arrivals on Wednesday, assisting in setting up the pit area on the Lockport side of the Susquehanna River. He said some 300 boaters are expected for this year’s event, a turnout he called “fantastic.” Powell estimates this is his fortieth Labor Day visit to Lock Haven; he noted this is the second year back for the regatta, which lost one year, 2020, to COVID.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO