Sacramento, CA

Final Quarter: High school football week 1 recap

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDjS3_0hXK7Y4R00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week one of the high school football season in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night.

One of this week’s most notable matchups included Monterey Trail welcoming one of the top programs in the state in De La Salle. It was the season opener for the De La Salle Spartans, who are making the trip to Elk Grove from Concord.

The Spartans defeated the Mustangs 36-20, dropping Monterey Trail to 0-2.

Here are some other games FOX40 followed this week:

Weston Ranch at Mountain House (FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week)

In a battle between two 1-0 teams, the Mountain House Mustangs welcome the Weston Ranch Cougars in the FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week.

After taking a 14-8 lead at halftime, the Mustangs of Mountain House held on to defeat the Cougars 26-20 to improve to 2-0.

Mountain House host Weston Ranch in FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week

Serra at Folsom

After defeating Monterey Trail last week, the Folsom Bulldogs welcomed the Serra Padres of San Mateo

The Bulldogs drop to 1-1 on the season after losing to the Padres 17-12.

Poll: Top play of high school football Week 1

Inderkum at Grant

The Grant Pacers (1-0) welcome the Inderkum Tigers (0-1) on Friday night.

The Pacers defeated the Tigers 26-20 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

McQueen at Rocklin

Rocklin welcomed McQueen in a battle of teams looking for their win of the season.

The Rocklin Thunder improved to 1-1 with a 27-7 victory over the Lancers Friday night.

Sacramento Republic FC looks for first victory over Oakland Roots SC

Jesuit at Bishop Manogue

The Jesuit Maraduers traveled to Reno Friday night to take on the Bishop Manogue Miners.

The Marauders were successful in their season opener, beating the Miners 30-23.

Watch part two of the Aug. 26 edition of the Final Quarter below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

