CHS Boys Soccer Dominates In First Game Of The Season
The Chillicothe Hornets Boys Soccer team took down Cameron 8-0 in the season opener on Tuesday night. James Matthew recorded his first career shutout in the net for the Hornets saving Cameron’s two shots on goal. Head Coach Tim Cunningham touched on what he was satisfied with from his...
Chillicothe Softball Beats Kirksville 10-4 On Monday Night
The Chillicothe Lady Hornets Softball team took down Kirksville 10-4 on Monday night in a rematch of the 2021 District Tournament Final. Kinlei Boley got the win for the Hornets on the mound pitching a complete game. Boley tallied 7 strikeouts and only gave up 1 walk as she picked up her third win on the young season. She improved her record on the bump to 3-1.
CHS JV Football Starts Off Season With Loss To Marshall
The Chillicothe High School JV Football team started off its 2022 season with a 36-6 loss at Marshall High School. Marshall did not have enough players to facilitate a C-Team game. The CHS JV/C-Team will be in action again on Monday, September 5th at Putnam County High School at 6...
Chillicothe Cross Country Sweeps The Spoofhound Invitational
The Chillicothe Hornets Cross Country team started the season off with a bang by sweeping the Spoofhound Invitational on Tuesday. Both Varsity girls and boys won the meet with the Varsity boys taking both the overall winner & runner up. Medalists:. 1st – Luke Thompson (Fr.) – 17:37.
Chip & Seal Contract Awarded
The Chip & Seal contract totaling $279,936 was awarded to Vance Brothers. The Chillicothe City Council accepted the bid of nearly $397,000, which was higher than expected. The council also approved a change order trimming the list of streets. The list includes:. Walnut from Jackson to Webster. Fairway from Fair...
Two Injured In Crash Near Altamont
A three-vehicle crash near Altamont Monday morning left two drivers with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 63-year-old Marc R Stuva of Holden and 50-year-old William E Loucks of Gallatin were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of Moderate Injuries following the crash at about 11:20 am, on Missouri Highway 6 at 180th. According to the report, Stuva was westbound and making a left turn onto Highway 6, when he was struck from behind by a westbound semi, driven by 28-year-old Garrett A Thompson of Trenton. The Stuva vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the Loucks vehicle. Thompson was not injured.
Street Closings For Parades
Street Closings for two parades were approved by the Chillicothe Police Department. Police Chief Jon Maples approved. September 16th from 1:30-3:15 p.m., Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade. From Polk/Sunset to Polk/Washington to Washington/Ann to Ann/Locust to Locust/Calhoun Streets back to the Middle School. Parade begins at 2:00 p.m. September 17th...
Industrial Park Plat Progress
Engineers working with the City of Chillicothe are continuing to make progress on platting the new industrial park. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains some of the new developments, including a change in the vehicle entrance to the area. The entrance off Mitchell would require some additional land, but she says...
New Storm Siren Installed For Downtown
The storm siren atop Chillicothe City Hall has been replaced with a new siren about a block away. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says the new siren is located by the New veterans building. That siren was put online Monday. Reeter says the new siren is a voice command siren...
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Dove Season At Swan Lake NWR
Dove season in Missouri begins Thursday, September 1st, and Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge will have units open to dove hunts. Dove season begins on September 1st and runs through November 29th. Self-Check in and out is conducted at the Hunters Headquarters on the north end of the refuge. Maps and regulations can be obtained when checking in to hunt.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 122 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 07:41 a.m., Officers received a phone call about an ex-employee who is harassing the business. The investigation is ongoing. 09:34 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bryan St. for an animal complaint....
Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case
A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
Demolition Bid Approved For City Property
The demolition of a house owned by the City of Chillicothe was awarded to Perkins Dozing. The house at 1109 Broadway was deeded to the city and is scheduled to be demolished. Perkins Dozing had the low bid of $7,200, including asbestos abatement.
City Finances Food – Audit Needs Update
The annual Audit Report for the City of Chillicothe was presented at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council Meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the City is financially strong, but an update will be needed before the audit is submitted to the state. The final audit report will be presented to...
Appearance On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Canceled
A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. That...
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings into jail are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Friday afternoon, Chillicothe Police booked 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman into the Randolph County Jail for alleged probation violation on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child – involving drugs. Bond is set at $20,000 – Cash Only.
Chillicothe Officer Arrested On Alleged Domestic Assault Charge
An officer at the Chillicothe Police Department was one of the people arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol last Friday. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton was arrested at about 10:20 pm for alleged domestic assault – 3rd degree. Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says when they received the complaint, they requested...
