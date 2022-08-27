A three-vehicle crash near Altamont Monday morning left two drivers with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 63-year-old Marc R Stuva of Holden and 50-year-old William E Loucks of Gallatin were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of Moderate Injuries following the crash at about 11:20 am, on Missouri Highway 6 at 180th. According to the report, Stuva was westbound and making a left turn onto Highway 6, when he was struck from behind by a westbound semi, driven by 28-year-old Garrett A Thompson of Trenton. The Stuva vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck the Loucks vehicle. Thompson was not injured.

