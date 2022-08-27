ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fish and Wildlife wait to capture small bear in tree a mile west of Brentwood Elementary

MEAD, Wash. – Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers are monitoring a young black bear that was spotted near the Fairwood Pool Wednesday morning before climbing up into a tree. The bear is currently hanging out on private property in the area of Waikiki Road. WDFW said they have a trap set below the tree and are betting on the bear coming down as the day gets hotter.
MEAD, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pig Out in the Park Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

SPOKANE, Wash. – Following a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park. Pig Out in the Park is a 6-day food and music festival that has been a Spokane staple for the last 4 decades. It starts August 31 and will go through September 5. Pig Out in the Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There are over 50 unique food booths featuring over 225 different menu items. There are also about 35 market vendors selling a variety of goods and merchandise.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park earlier this month. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 26. Right now, Brumfield is set to be extradited...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

New behavioral health clinic opens amid other recent closures

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 28 overdose deaths in Kootenai County in 2021. 19 of them were attributed to fentanyl. As of June of this year, the county has already had 13 overdose deaths, six related to fentanyl. Fentanyl is...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested for serial arson in Bonner County

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man responsible for setting multiple wildfires over the last two years in the Priest River area. Deputies say 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene was arrested for multiple counts of arson on Wednesday. “This investigation has been...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested for burglary and stabbing in west central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they arrested a man who broke into an apartment and stabbed a family member on Sunday night. 49-year-old Cameron StandingRock was arrested for first degree burglary and first degree assault on Monday. SPD said they responded to a stabbing at the 800 block of N Summit Parkway in west central Spokane at around 6:30 on Sunday night. When officers got there, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to be okay. SPD said during the investigation they learned StandingRock arrived at the apartment with a knife, barged in and told the victim he was going to kill him before stabbing him. Police say StandingRock left in a car before officers got to the scene. Officers say they learned StandingRock’s location the next day and after some surveillance, arrested him. Right now, StandingRock is in the Spokane County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect found inside home wearing victim’s clothes, jewelry

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim’s home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Big Warm Up on the Way!

A ridge of high pressure will build over the pacific northwest through the next several days, delivering beautiful blue skies and daytime highs that are set to jump into the upper 90’s and triple digits by the middle of the week. There is a small chance Wednesday for thunderstorms...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Whitworth and Gonzaga partnering to offer accelerated master’s program.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two Spokane universities are teaming up to help cut costs for business students. The Whitworth University School of Business announced they are partnering with Gonzaga University to offer Whitworth seniors classes that would count towards a Master’s of Science in Taxation or a Master’s of Accountancy at Gonzaga.
SPOKANE, WA

