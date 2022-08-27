Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash at 2nd and Maple causes traffic jam
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups. Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge. This is a developing story, check back here for updates. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighting equipment stolen off of DNR truck assigned to wildfire north of Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighting equipment and personal gear was stolen off of a truck belonging to the Department of Natural Resources, according to Spokane County Fire. The crew was working on cleaning up the Palisades Fire north of Government Way which sparked last Friday. Fire crews are asking anyone...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fish and Wildlife wait to capture small bear in tree a mile west of Brentwood Elementary
MEAD, Wash. – Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers are monitoring a young black bear that was spotted near the Fairwood Pool Wednesday morning before climbing up into a tree. The bear is currently hanging out on private property in the area of Waikiki Road. WDFW said they have a trap set below the tree and are betting on the bear coming down as the day gets hotter.
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews mopping up brush fire near Browne’s Addition, might’ve been started by railroad line
SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews are now mopping up a brush fire near Browne’s Addition between 8th and 10th avenue. Fire officials told KHQ homes were originally threatened, but a quick response knocked that threat away. No structures were damaged, but preliminary information makes officials believe the fire could’ve...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pig Out in the Park Returns After 2-Year Hiatus
SPOKANE, Wash. – Following a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 41st Annual Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park. Pig Out in the Park is a 6-day food and music festival that has been a Spokane staple for the last 4 decades. It starts August 31 and will go through September 5. Pig Out in the Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There are over 50 unique food booths featuring over 225 different menu items. There are also about 35 market vendors selling a variety of goods and merchandise.
FOX 28 Spokane
Two teenagers unlikely to survive after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the two teenage girls injured in a crash on Trent Avenue on Tuesday are unlikely to survive. WSP said both girls are still alive and on life support at Sacred Heart and it is unlikely they will recover. Last Updated:...
FOX 28 Spokane
Four ill kittens left abandoned in Kootenai Humane Society parking lot
HAYDEN, Idaho – Four ill kittens were dropped off in the middle of the night at the Kootenai Humane Society last Tuesday and now the kittens are being treated at a foster home. Whoever did this could face animal cruelty charges which carry a maximum of six months in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park earlier this month. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 26. Right now, Brumfield is set to be extradited...
FOX 28 Spokane
New behavioral health clinic opens amid other recent closures
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 28 overdose deaths in Kootenai County in 2021. 19 of them were attributed to fentanyl. As of June of this year, the county has already had 13 overdose deaths, six related to fentanyl. Fentanyl is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested for serial arson in Bonner County
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man responsible for setting multiple wildfires over the last two years in the Priest River area. Deputies say 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene was arrested for multiple counts of arson on Wednesday. “This investigation has been...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Reports from the scene of the crash say an SUV with two underage people inside turned left in front of the dump truck. The two SUV passengers were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The truck driver was not injured. WSP said the rising...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested for burglary and stabbing in west central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they arrested a man who broke into an apartment and stabbed a family member on Sunday night. 49-year-old Cameron StandingRock was arrested for first degree burglary and first degree assault on Monday. SPD said they responded to a stabbing at the 800 block of N Summit Parkway in west central Spokane at around 6:30 on Sunday night. When officers got there, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to be okay. SPD said during the investigation they learned StandingRock arrived at the apartment with a knife, barged in and told the victim he was going to kill him before stabbing him. Police say StandingRock left in a car before officers got to the scene. Officers say they learned StandingRock’s location the next day and after some surveillance, arrested him. Right now, StandingRock is in the Spokane County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – In the blink of an eye, a family’s life was changed forever early Tuesday morning. 17-year-old Kiersten Noel is on life-support at Sacred Heart Medical Center, as her family waits by her side. “Her brain injury is too far that we have to let...
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect found inside home wearing victim’s clothes, jewelry
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim’s home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5...
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents: Woman assaulted while walking Centennial Trail had seen suspect before
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman who reported being strangled and fighting for her life while on her morning walk down the Centennial Trail Wednesday had seen the suspect before, according to court documents. The victim told police she had been walking near the area of Ohio Ave. and Nettleton...
FOX 28 Spokane
Big Warm Up on the Way!
A ridge of high pressure will build over the pacific northwest through the next several days, delivering beautiful blue skies and daytime highs that are set to jump into the upper 90’s and triple digits by the middle of the week. There is a small chance Wednesday for thunderstorms...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
FOX 28 Spokane
Whitworth and Gonzaga partnering to offer accelerated master’s program.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two Spokane universities are teaming up to help cut costs for business students. The Whitworth University School of Business announced they are partnering with Gonzaga University to offer Whitworth seniors classes that would count towards a Master’s of Science in Taxation or a Master’s of Accountancy at Gonzaga.
