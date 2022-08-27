Powerhouse Plays – August 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plenty of games were played across the area on Friday night and you can see the top plays and highlights in this week’s Powerhouse Plays.

You can see highlights from the following games in this week’s Powerhouse Plays!

Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:

Roosevelt vs. Lincoln

Tea Area vs. Huron

Mitchell vs. Yankton

Madison vs. Dell Rapids

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Canton

Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley

St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish

Canistota vs. Howard

Iowa – Central Lyon vs. Boyden Hull Rock Valley

Iowa – West Sioux vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

