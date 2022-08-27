ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Powerhouse Plays – August 26

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rf5i_0hXK76ga00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plenty of games were played across the area on Friday night and you can see the top plays and highlights in this week’s Powerhouse Plays.

Friday night scoreboard – August 26

You can see highlights from the following games in this week’s Powerhouse Plays!

Games featured in Powerhouse Plays:

  • Roosevelt vs. Lincoln
  • Tea Area vs. Huron
  • Mitchell vs. Yankton
  • Madison vs. Dell Rapids
  • Sioux Falls Christian vs. Canton
  • Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley
  • St. Thomas More vs. Spearfish
  • Canistota vs. Howard
  • Iowa – Central Lyon vs. Boyden Hull Rock Valley
  • Iowa – West Sioux vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Tea Area#Dell Rapids#West Sioux#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND

Roosevelt upsets second-ranked Washington

It was a crosstown matchup Tuesday night in Class AA Volleyball, as second-ranked Washington made the trip across town to face Roosevelt. It was a back and forth affair, but eventually the Rough Riders would pull off the upset with a 3-2 victory.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’

BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal two

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Welcome to the second edition of 5th Down; where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Adam Bock | Junior […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

I-90 Racing highlights from Hartford

HARTFORD,S.D. (KELO) – It was a great weekend of weather for some racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota. We begin in the Hobby Stock feature, The ‘Rowena Rocket; Landon Krohne would come away with the victory. In the B-Mods, the 17-year-old Corbin Erickson, a senior at Baltic High School would earn his first […]
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy