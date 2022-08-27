Read full article on original website
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
Free smoke alarm saves Griffin family from fire
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Thanks to a free smoke alarm, a Griffin family lives to see another day. Lt. Drew Naramore and Firefighter Blount from Griffin Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the morning of August 31. Luckily, the residing family had a fire alarm that went off, waking everyone up. They quickly escaped without harm.
Fire shuts down I-285 south in Fulton County, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Fulton County were closed due to a fire. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. At around 12:21 p.m. lanes on I-285 south were still shut down past Camp Creek Parkway.
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
Deputies: Runaway 15-year-old Paulding County girl missing since Friday
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking the public to help them find a runaway 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday. Officials say on Aug. 26, 15-year-old Jacen Mussey's mother reported her missing, saying that she hadn't been since leaving their home on Buchanan Highway after an argument.
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-20 eastbound in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for almost two hours in DeKalb County. Officials with the DeKalb County Police and Fire say that the crash happened before 11:40 a.m. near Turner Hill Road. A FOX 5 viewer captured one car completely...
Downtown Atlanta high-rise fire: Cause under investigation, no injuries
ATLANTA - Firefighters responded to the rooftop of a smoking Downtown Atlanta high-rise at around noon on Wednesday. Thick smoke was visible from the roof of a building off of Ted Turner Drive. The road was closed between Marietta and Luckie streets. Atlanta fire rescue received a report of a...
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
Well-known man living on streets found shot to death in NW Atlanta parking lot
ATLANTA - A man was found murdered in the parking lot of a boarded up northwest Atlanta store. Someone reported a person was shot at around 7:20 a.m. on James Jackson Parkway. Loved ones said Clermon Walker lost his life the way he lived it, on the streets of Atlanta.
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
Fire breaks out on roof of 30-story Downtown high rise
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on top of a 30-story high rise building. Dozens of construction workers were in and around the building when the fire was reported.
I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road: Westbound lanes back open after fiery crash
DUNWOODY, Ga. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road have reopened after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon. Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation worked through the night to get traffic back to normal on the important metro Atlanta interstate. Officials say they had to do emergency repaving of the surface along I-285. Inspectors are also checking the structural integrity of the overpass before Ashford-Dunwoody Road can be reopened.
Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center
Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
Dunwoody restaurant owner serves up 'smashing' burgers
DUNWOODY, Ga. - It’s been voted by several publications as serving up the state’s best burgers, and our own Buck Lanford gave it a big thumbs up during his visit back in 2020. And since we’re heading to one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, we decided Dunwoody’s NFA Burger was the right place to spend a morning getting some tips on how to cook up a "smashing" crowd-pleaser.
Passengers killed, driver hospitalized in College Park car crash, troopers say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Two people are dead and a person is receiving treatment for serious injuries following a crash involving two cars in College Park. Georgia State Patrol said a Mitsubishi Galante crashed into a Ford Super Duty truck on Old National Highway at around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection with Sullivan Road.
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
Car involved in fatal Atlanta gas station shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot to death at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park. Atlanta police confirmed one person was dead and a car...
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
