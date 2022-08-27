ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Free smoke alarm saves Griffin family from fire

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Thanks to a free smoke alarm, a Griffin family lives to see another day. Lt. Drew Naramore and Firefighter Blount from Griffin Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the morning of August 31. Luckily, the residing family had a fire alarm that went off, waking everyone up. They quickly escaped without harm.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire shuts down I-285 south in Fulton County, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Fulton County were closed due to a fire. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. At around 12:21 p.m. lanes on I-285 south were still shut down past Camp Creek Parkway.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-20 eastbound in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for almost two hours in DeKalb County. Officials with the DeKalb County Police and Fire say that the crash happened before 11:40 a.m. near Turner Hill Road. A FOX 5 viewer captured one car completely...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta high-rise fire: Cause under investigation, no injuries

ATLANTA - Firefighters responded to the rooftop of a smoking Downtown Atlanta high-rise at around noon on Wednesday. Thick smoke was visible from the roof of a building off of Ted Turner Drive. The road was closed between Marietta and Luckie streets. Atlanta fire rescue received a report of a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

I-285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road: Westbound lanes back open after fiery crash

DUNWOODY, Ga. - All westbound lanes of Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road have reopened after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon. Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation worked through the night to get traffic back to normal on the important metro Atlanta interstate. Officials say they had to do emergency repaving of the surface along I-285. Inspectors are also checking the structural integrity of the overpass before Ashford-Dunwoody Road can be reopened.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center

Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dunwoody restaurant owner serves up 'smashing' burgers

DUNWOODY, Ga. - It’s been voted by several publications as serving up the state’s best burgers, and our own Buck Lanford gave it a big thumbs up during his visit back in 2020. And since we’re heading to one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, we decided Dunwoody’s NFA Burger was the right place to spend a morning getting some tips on how to cook up a "smashing" crowd-pleaser.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
fox5atlanta.com

Car involved in fatal Atlanta gas station shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot to death at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park. Atlanta police confirmed one person was dead and a car...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
ATLANTA, GA

