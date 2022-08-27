ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense shines in Cowboys narrow win

By Adam Bradshaw
ARLINGTON, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys defense took advantage of four interceptions and a couple of fumbles to eek out a 27-26 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the final preseason game of the 2022 NFL season.

All three backup quarterbacks saw action in the last game before the NFL requires teams to cut their rosters from 80 players to the final 53 man squad on Tuesday. Veteran backup Cooper Rush started the game, followed by Will Grier and finally Ben DiNucci.

A late injury to offensive hopeful Aaron Shampklin from Harvard University may threaten his chances to make the final roster.

The Cowboys season opener is September 11th on NBC Sunday Night Football when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit AT&T Stadium.

