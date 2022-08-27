ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

news8000.com

Caledonia football ready for battle as Week One nears

Minnesota high school football teams are opening up the regular season this week, and Caledonia is hoping for a bounce back season in 2022. The Warriors had their season cut short in the first round of the playoffs last year, finishing the season with a 4-5 record. Head Coach Carl Fruechte believes that in order for the Warriors to get back to where they’ve traditionally been, it’s going to come down to communication and trust.
CALEDONIA, MN
news8000.com

Martin Edward Sprosty

Martin Edward Sprosty of La Crosse, formerly of Prairie du Chien passed away August 30, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. Martin was born on November 12, 1947 to Charles and Julia (Klema) Sprosty. He grew up on a farm near Seneca and was active in 4H and FFA activities, exhibiting Hereford cattle at the Crawford County and Wisconsin State Fairs. He attended Seneca schools and in December of 1965 was injured in a motor vehicle accident that damaged his spinal cord and left him a quadriplegic. In 1972 he graduated from UW-Platteville and that November ran for Crawford County Treasurer. He was elected and held the office from 1973 until his retirement at the end of 2016.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Gerald L. “Cactus” Johnson

Gerald L. “Jerry” “Cactus” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, WI passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born August 17, 1937, in La Crosse to Morris and Georgina (Larson) Johnson and grew up in Onalaska. He attended La Crosse Logan High School where he excelled in baseball.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Rosemary “Rosie” Marie Mather

Rosemary Mather, age 83, of Neillsville, WI died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Rosemary Marie Bender was born on February 18, 1939, in Burlington, WI the daughter of Sylvester and Frances (Flemming) Bender. She began working at the age of 11 for $0.25 an hour, babysitting and checking at the local IGA store. On June 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leroy Mather in Burlington. Rosie then stayed at home to raise her family.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
news8000.com

Marie Lillian Woychik

Marie Lillian Woychik, 95, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday August 26, 2022 at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall. She was born May 6, 1927 in rural Whitehall to Edward J. and Martina (Kamla) Sosalla. Marie was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall...
WHITEHALL, WI
news8000.com

Ruth Elizabeth Wilson

Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 28,2022. She was born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on Sept. 13, 1957 in Winona, MN. Together they raised a family...
WINONA, MN
MIX 108

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead after being pulled from Black River during Bassmaster Tournament

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday. Officials confirmed that Bassmaster Tournament participants saw someone enter the river in Shopko Bay Saturday afternoon. According to those eyewitnesses, that person began to struggle and go underwater. The fisherman went to help and pulled them out of the water and took them to emergency responders waiting at a dock in Black’s Cove. Life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful, authorities said.
LA CROSSE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Cadott Dollar General closes, receives threats from customers

CADOTT Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A business in Cadott is forced to shut down for safety issues. The Dollar General was ordered by the fire department to close temporarily due to excessive amounts of overstock items in the aisles and in the shipping and receiving area. The Cadott Police Chief...
CADOTT, WI

