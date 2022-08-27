Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Caledonia football ready for battle as Week One nears
Minnesota high school football teams are opening up the regular season this week, and Caledonia is hoping for a bounce back season in 2022. The Warriors had their season cut short in the first round of the playoffs last year, finishing the season with a 4-5 record. Head Coach Carl Fruechte believes that in order for the Warriors to get back to where they’ve traditionally been, it’s going to come down to communication and trust.
news8000.com
Aquinas volleyball stuns Holmen as Blugolds take final 3 sets in comeback win
The Aquinas volleyball team stunned Holmen on Tuesday night, erasing a two-set deficit and taking the final three in a five-set win. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
La Crosse Central scores last second goal to erase 3-0 deficit and tie with Onalaska
Defending MVC Champions Onalaska (1-0) hosted La Crosse Central (2-0). Onalaska struck first as Matt Hawley found Lukas Von Weiss for the goal to make it 1-0 for Onalaska. It would remain that way until the second half, Griffen Schults crosses to Von Weiss who finds the net for his second goal of the night.
news8000.com
Martin Edward Sprosty
Martin Edward Sprosty of La Crosse, formerly of Prairie du Chien passed away August 30, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. Martin was born on November 12, 1947 to Charles and Julia (Klema) Sprosty. He grew up on a farm near Seneca and was active in 4H and FFA activities, exhibiting Hereford cattle at the Crawford County and Wisconsin State Fairs. He attended Seneca schools and in December of 1965 was injured in a motor vehicle accident that damaged his spinal cord and left him a quadriplegic. In 1972 he graduated from UW-Platteville and that November ran for Crawford County Treasurer. He was elected and held the office from 1973 until his retirement at the end of 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Gerald L. “Cactus” Johnson
Gerald L. “Jerry” “Cactus” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, WI passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born August 17, 1937, in La Crosse to Morris and Georgina (Larson) Johnson and grew up in Onalaska. He attended La Crosse Logan High School where he excelled in baseball.
news8000.com
Susan M. Quillin
Sue M. Quillin, 61, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Sue was born in La Crosse, WI, June 30, 1961 to Phillip J. Quillin and Barbara (Stuber) Quillin. She is a graduate of Aquinas Catholic Schools and University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. Sue enjoyed a rewarding career in Sales and Marketing, serving the community through Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation Board and support of other organizations. She also appreciated time with family and friends, Packers games, grilling and games at The Shop, and a wide range of travel experiences.
news8000.com
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 28,2022. She was born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on Sept. 13, 1957 in Winona, MN. Together they raised a family...
Comments / 0