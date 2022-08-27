Read full article on original website
La Crosse Central scores last second goal to erase 3-0 deficit and tie with Onalaska
Defending MVC Champions Onalaska (1-0) hosted La Crosse Central (2-0). Onalaska struck first as Matt Hawley found Lukas Von Weiss for the goal to make it 1-0 for Onalaska. It would remain that way until the second half, Griffen Schults crosses to Von Weiss who finds the net for his second goal of the night.
Caledonia football ready for battle as Week One nears
Minnesota high school football teams are opening up the regular season this week, and Caledonia is hoping for a bounce back season in 2022. The Warriors had their season cut short in the first round of the playoffs last year, finishing the season with a 4-5 record. Head Coach Carl Fruechte believes that in order for the Warriors to get back to where they’ve traditionally been, it’s going to come down to communication and trust.
Aquinas volleyball stuns Holmen as Blugolds take final 3 sets in comeback win
The Aquinas volleyball team stunned Holmen on Tuesday night, erasing a two-set deficit and taking the final three in a five-set win.
Martin Edward Sprosty
Martin Edward Sprosty of La Crosse, formerly of Prairie du Chien passed away August 30, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. Martin was born on November 12, 1947 to Charles and Julia (Klema) Sprosty. He grew up on a farm near Seneca and was active in 4H and FFA activities, exhibiting Hereford cattle at the Crawford County and Wisconsin State Fairs. He attended Seneca schools and in December of 1965 was injured in a motor vehicle accident that damaged his spinal cord and left him a quadriplegic. In 1972 he graduated from UW-Platteville and that November ran for Crawford County Treasurer. He was elected and held the office from 1973 until his retirement at the end of 2016.
WSAW
Chick-fil-A to open in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Chick-fil-A says the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Onalaska will officially be open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to a media release from Chick-fil-A, the new restaurant located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road is said to be open 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out ordering. Guests can also place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A App or online.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Gerald L. “Cactus” Johnson
Gerald L. “Jerry” “Cactus” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, WI passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born August 17, 1937, in La Crosse to Morris and Georgina (Larson) Johnson and grew up in Onalaska. He attended La Crosse Logan High School where he excelled in baseball.
Rosemary “Rosie” Marie Mather
Rosemary Mather, age 83, of Neillsville, WI died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Rosemary Marie Bender was born on February 18, 1939, in Burlington, WI the daughter of Sylvester and Frances (Flemming) Bender. She began working at the age of 11 for $0.25 an hour, babysitting and checking at the local IGA store. On June 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leroy Mather in Burlington. Rosie then stayed at home to raise her family.
Susan M. Quillin
Sue M. Quillin, 61, died Monday, August 29, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Sue was born in La Crosse, WI, June 30, 1961 to Phillip J. Quillin and Barbara (Stuber) Quillin. She is a graduate of Aquinas Catholic Schools and University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. Sue enjoyed a rewarding career in Sales and Marketing, serving the community through Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation Board and support of other organizations. She also appreciated time with family and friends, Packers games, grilling and games at The Shop, and a wide range of travel experiences.
Marie Lillian Woychik
Marie Lillian Woychik, 95, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday August 26, 2022 at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall. She was born May 6, 1927 in rural Whitehall to Edward J. and Martina (Kamla) Sosalla. Marie was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall...
Wilton Woes: Communication breakdowns cause pool closure, lifeguard exodus
WILTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wilton native Nate Beier has spent 22 summers teaching kids to swim at the Wilton village pool. His reputation motivates parents from all over Monroe County to bring their kids to Wilton, just to learn from him. In late July, Beier’s young swimming students would normally be celebrating the last day of swimming lessons at the...
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 28,2022. She was born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on Sept. 13, 1957 in Winona, MN. Together they raised a family...
Expect heavy La Crosse area traffic during UWL’s move-in week
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Motorists traveling in and around the La Crosse area can expect heavy traffic and potential travel delays while students get moved into UW-La Crosse for the upcoming school year. Beginning Wednesday, new and returning students will be moving into campus residence halls each day between...
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training.
The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training. The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team participated in a joint training just outside of Stevens Point. The building we used was going to be torn down and our teams were given the go ahead to use some of the equipment we have, that we rarely get to train with in practical situations.
Kwik Trip opens on-site childcare center for employees in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Kwik Trip opened the doors to its new child care center today in hopes of helping area families. John McHugh, Kwik Trip’s public relations director, says it has been hard for its employees to find childcare– and this is one solution. “Childcare is...
Aspseter jury chosen in Monroe County; testimony planned to start Monday
Fifteen jurors have been chosen, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday in the Monroe County murder trial of Thomas Aspseter. The jury selection took place on Friday in Sparta, and the actual trial could last a full week, through September 2nd. Aspseter is accused of killing his grandmother’s husband,...
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges
A Black River Falls woman entered a plea for possession charges in Jackson County Court on Monday. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, officers noticed two people trying to hide something following a traffic stop back in February. After a search of the vehicle, eight items of drug paraphernalia and several packages of meth and marijuana were found. Jamie Smother was arrested in the incident.
One person dead after being pulled from Black River
One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday.
