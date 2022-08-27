Read full article on original website
La Crosse Central scores last second goal to erase 3-0 deficit and tie with Onalaska
Defending MVC Champions Onalaska (1-0) hosted La Crosse Central (2-0). Onalaska struck first as Matt Hawley found Lukas Von Weiss for the goal to make it 1-0 for Onalaska. It would remain that way until the second half, Griffen Schults crosses to Von Weiss who finds the net for his second goal of the night.
Aquinas volleyball stuns Holmen as Blugolds take final 3 sets in comeback win
The Aquinas volleyball team stunned Holmen on Tuesday night, erasing a two-set deficit and taking the final three in a five-set win.
Caledonia football ready for battle as Week One nears
Minnesota high school football teams are opening up the regular season this week, and Caledonia is hoping for a bounce back season in 2022. The Warriors had their season cut short in the first round of the playoffs last year, finishing the season with a 4-5 record. Head Coach Carl Fruechte believes that in order for the Warriors to get back to where they’ve traditionally been, it’s going to come down to communication and trust.
Holmen shuts out Aquinas on the pitch
The Holmen boys soccer team got two goals from Elliot Waldron as the Vikings shut out Aquinas, 4-0, on the road.
Rosemary “Rosie” Marie Mather
Rosemary Mather, age 83, of Neillsville, WI died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Rosemary Marie Bender was born on February 18, 1939, in Burlington, WI the daughter of Sylvester and Frances (Flemming) Bender. She began working at the age of 11 for $0.25 an hour, babysitting and checking at the local IGA store. On June 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leroy Mather in Burlington. Rosie then stayed at home to raise her family.
Gerald L. “Cactus” Johnson
Gerald L. “Jerry” “Cactus” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, WI passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born August 17, 1937, in La Crosse to Morris and Georgina (Larson) Johnson and grew up in Onalaska. He attended La Crosse Logan High School where he excelled in baseball.
Marie Lillian Woychik
Marie Lillian Woychik, 95, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday August 26, 2022 at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall. She was born May 6, 1927 in rural Whitehall to Edward J. and Martina (Kamla) Sosalla. Marie was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 28,2022. She was born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on Sept. 13, 1957 in Winona, MN. Together they raised a family...
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
Sparta 16-year-old killed in rollover crash
A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night.
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
Possible case of illegal dumping investigated near Pammel Creek
SHELBY (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible case of illegal dumping in the town of Shelby, adjacent to Pammel Creek. Near the creek, at least 20 slabs of concrete could be seen early Friday afternoon. A man who didn’t want to be identified...
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
