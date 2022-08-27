ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

news8000.com

Caledonia football ready for battle as Week One nears

Minnesota high school football teams are opening up the regular season this week, and Caledonia is hoping for a bounce back season in 2022. The Warriors had their season cut short in the first round of the playoffs last year, finishing the season with a 4-5 record. Head Coach Carl Fruechte believes that in order for the Warriors to get back to where they’ve traditionally been, it’s going to come down to communication and trust.
CALEDONIA, MN
news8000.com

Holmen shuts out Aquinas on the pitch

The Holmen boys soccer team got two goals from Elliot Waldron as the Vikings shut out Aquinas, 4-0, on the road. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Rosemary “Rosie” Marie Mather

Rosemary Mather, age 83, of Neillsville, WI died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Rosemary Marie Bender was born on February 18, 1939, in Burlington, WI the daughter of Sylvester and Frances (Flemming) Bender. She began working at the age of 11 for $0.25 an hour, babysitting and checking at the local IGA store. On June 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Leroy Mather in Burlington. Rosie then stayed at home to raise her family.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
news8000.com

Gerald L. “Cactus” Johnson

Gerald L. “Jerry” “Cactus” Johnson, 85 of Onalaska, WI passed away at his daughter’s home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born August 17, 1937, in La Crosse to Morris and Georgina (Larson) Johnson and grew up in Onalaska. He attended La Crosse Logan High School where he excelled in baseball.
ONALASKA, WI
news8000.com

Marie Lillian Woychik

Marie Lillian Woychik, 95, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday August 26, 2022 at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall. She was born May 6, 1927 in rural Whitehall to Edward J. and Martina (Kamla) Sosalla. Marie was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall...
WHITEHALL, WI
106.9 KROC

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
news8000.com

Ruth Elizabeth Wilson

Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 81, of Winona, MN passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 28,2022. She was born on Sept. 9, 1940 in Lacrosse, WI to William and Beatrice Eckert. She married Carmen Wilson on Sept. 13, 1957 in Winona, MN. Together they raised a family...
WINONA, MN
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI

