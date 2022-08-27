ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to close November 1

ATLANTA - Atlanta Medical Center Downtown (AMC) will cease operations before the end of the year, officials confirm. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close AMC on November 1. "For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center

Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man with diabetes

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for help finding a 25-year-old man with diabetes who has been missing for over half a day. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 25-year-old Immanuel Eason. According to police, Eason was...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer

Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call

ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire shuts down I-285 south in Fulton County, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Fulton County were closed due to a fire. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. At around 12:21 p.m. lanes on I-285 south were still shut down past Camp Creek Parkway.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

