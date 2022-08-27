Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to close November 1
ATLANTA - Atlanta Medical Center Downtown (AMC) will cease operations before the end of the year, officials confirm. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close AMC on November 1. "For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to...
fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center
Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower. "Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.
fox5atlanta.com
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
fox5atlanta.com
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County man with diabetes
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for help finding a 25-year-old man with diabetes who has been missing for over half a day. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 25-year-old Immanuel Eason. According to police, Eason was...
fox5atlanta.com
Kennesaw country club killings: DA to confirm intent to seek death penalty in murder case
KENNESAW, Ga. - A man accused of murdering three people at a Kennesaw country club will head to court Wednesday to go before a judge. In court, Prosecutors will confirm their intent to seek the death penalty against Bryan Anthony Rhoden for the three deaths, which were discovered over Fourth of July weekend in 2021.
fox5atlanta.com
Passengers killed, driver hospitalized in College Park car crash, troopers say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Two people are dead and a person is receiving treatment for serious injuries following a crash involving two cars in College Park. Georgia State Patrol said a Mitsubishi Galante crashed into a Ford Super Duty truck on Old National Highway at around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection with Sullivan Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting leaves Vining residents on edge
Cobb County police are searching for a killer. Investigators say someone shot a man multiple times early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the Vinings.
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
fox5atlanta.com
Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer
Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call
ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
fox5atlanta.com
Well-known man living on streets found shot to death in NW Atlanta parking lot
ATLANTA - A man was found murdered in the parking lot of a boarded up northwest Atlanta store. Someone reported a person was shot at around 7:20 a.m. on James Jackson Parkway. Loved ones said Clermon Walker lost his life the way he lived it, on the streets of Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago. Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.
fox5atlanta.com
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Runaway 15-year-old Paulding County girl missing since Friday
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking the public to help them find a runaway 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday. Officials say on Aug. 26, 15-year-old Jacen Mussey's mother reported her missing, saying that she hadn't been since leaving their home on Buchanan Highway after an argument.
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire shuts down I-285 south in Fulton County, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Fulton County were closed due to a fire. The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. At around 12:21 p.m. lanes on I-285 south were still shut down past Camp Creek Parkway.
