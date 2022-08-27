Read full article on original website
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
WCJB
Marion County couple wanted after posing as homeless, stealing good samaritan’s truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a pair of grand theft auto suspects they say stole a good samaritan’s truck. Deputies say 32-year-old Jonathan Whitaker and 28-year-old Kristina Visnich approached someone at Ocala Jai Alai and claimed to be homeless. The victim offered...
mycbs4.com
Residents at Hills of Santa Fe say they feel trapped by the flooding
Alachua County, FL — Neighbors at the Hills of Santa Fe Community in Gainesville are still facing the aftermath of the flooding from Sunday storms. “You know we feel trapped," resident Pamela O'Steen said her home flooded on Sunday. She said water came through her front door, with two...
Teens accused of causing $100k in damage at Florida middle school
Three 14-year-olds have been accused of breaking into a Florida middle school and causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.
WCJB
Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/1
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked about art walks, gator games, and first experiences!. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends at WIND-FM.
First Coast News
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
WCJB
‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
WCJB
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
WCJB
Hundreds of residents remember people that lost their lives on International Overdose Awareness Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 20-year-old Marquis Rosado after a grand jury indicted him for first-degree murder for distributing fentanyl causing the 2021 death of Marcus Lane II in Ocala. A plastic bag of pills was located near Lane laced with fentanyl....
End of mission: Retired Putnam County K-9 Officer dies peacefully at 11
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Retired Putnam County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Zeke passed away in his sleep Sunday. Zeke lived out the last four of his 11 years at home with the officer who was his partner, Sgt. Vieria. "Zeke will be missed by those who he left behind....
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights miniature therapy horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tiny horses bring love to families at the Ronald McDonald Home and have been for 17 years. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about miniature therapy horses.
WCJB
Pace Center for Girls announces new senior leadership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida nonprofit aimed at helping girls and young women has a new director of program operations. The Pace Center for Girls announced the appointment of Natalya Bannister-Roby as Senior Director of Center Operations. She previously served as Executive Director of Pace Alachua. Under...
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission will meet to discuss four charter officer positions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will discuss spending $200,000. The money would help fill four charter officer positions now held by interim officers. This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in City Hall. The four open positions include city attorney, city manager, director of equity and inclusion,...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man leading drug trafficking organization sentenced to 38 years
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala man Jonathan Jermain Thomas, 33, was sentenced Monday to 38 years and 4 months in federal prison. A federal jury convicted Thomas in April of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1 kilogram of heroin.
