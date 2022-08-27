Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
CBS Sports
Duke volleyball player who was called racial slurs by BYU fans during match says school mishandled incident
Rachel Richardson, a Duke volleyball starter who was subjected to racial slurs being yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday, does not think officials and the BYU coaching staff acted quickly enough to stop the heckling. The sophomore said she and her other African American teammates were...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football draft prep: Average draft position (ADP) best values by position plus concerns
There were a significant amount of Fantasy drafts held over the past two days during the final weekend in August, which also coincided with the end of preseason games. It's a great time to study the Average Draft Position data heading into the final stretch of draft season. While we...
NFL・
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Jake Browning: Winds up on Bengals practice squad
The Bengals signed Browning to their practice squad Wednesday. Browning was waived Tuesday but went through waivers unclaimed, allowing the Bengals to add him to their practice squad. The 26-year-old quarterback likely won't be elevated to the 53-man roster unless Joe Burrow (appendix) gets hurt, though the Bengals don't have a backup on the roster at the moment after cutting both Browning and Brandon Allen.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Another inefficient showing
Fitzpatrick tallied two catches on five targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 26-23 preseason win over the Cardinals. Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in targets, but he did little with the opportunity. He closes the preseason with five receptions on 11 targets for 62 yards across three games. Fitzpatrick could be on the roster bubble, with the likes of Racey McMath and Cody Hollister potentially surpassing him on the depth chart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: No longer competing with Mack
Pierce faces less competition for playing time with the Texans set to release Marlon Mack, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pierce ran for 49 yards in the preseason opener, was rested for the second game and then played with the starters in the third and final exhibition, taking six carries for 37 yards and a TD. Mack wasn't bad this preseason, but he'd fallen behind Pierce for early down work and doesn't have much experience playing special teams or handling passing downs. While coach Lovie Smith has declined to name a starter, Pierce is an overwhelming favorite to lead the team in carries Week 1 at Indianapolis, with Rex Burkhead then expected to get most of the third-down and hurry-up snaps.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
CBS Sports
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
CBS Sports
Lions' Quintez Cephus: Not going anywhere
Cephus remains on the 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions only kept five receivers in the continued absence of Jameson Williams (knee), but Cephus will be sticking around despite missing most of the summer with an undisclosed leg injury. However, as nothing more than the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an offense that will feed its tight end and running backs, Cephus is a much longer shot for fantasy relevance this year than he was out of the gate last year.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
CBS Sports
Deon Cain: Waived by Eagles
Cain was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Cain reeled in eight catches for 106 yards in three games this preseason, but he wasn't able to crack the Eagles' final roster. The wide receiver will likely have many teams interested in him, but if he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could end up back with the Eagles' practice squad to open the 2022 campaign.
Comments / 0