Friday night Beaver County football highlights, Week 0

West Allegheny 41, Moon 0: Four first-half touchdowns by senior running back Nodin Tracy led the West Allegheny Indians to a 41-0 win Friday night to open the WPIAL football season in Week 0 at Moon, knocking off the WPIAL Class 5A 2021 runner-up Tigers.

Tracy scored twice on runs of 1-yard each, added a 16-yard rushing touchdown and hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Gage Upton in the first half. Brayden Lambert tacked on a 30-yard field goal in the first half to stake the Indians to a 31-0 lead at the half.

Coming out of the break, West Allegheny added a touchdown on the opening kickoff, recovering a Moon fumble in the end zone. Lambert later added a 26-yard field goal, capping off the scoring on the night.

With the win, West Allegheny moves to 1-0 on the season. Moon falls to 0-1. The Indians host South Fayette Sept. 2 in their home opener, while the Tigers travel to Montour to take on the Spartans.

Top performers —

Moon

Nazir Brookins, RB: five carries, 38 yards

Anthony Antoniades, WR: one catch, seven yards

West Allegheny

No stats available

--

Central Valley 43, Trinity 20: Some new faces, same results for the Central Valley Warriors on the gridiron. Opening up the 2022 season coming off of back-to-back Class 3A PIAA championships and three straight WPIAL Class 3A championships, the Warriors — now playing in 4A — cruised to a 43-20 dismantling of Trinity Friday night at Sarge Alberts Stadium in Monaca.

Senior running back Bret Fitzsimmons scored three rushing touchdowns on the night, finding pay dirt from 50, 24 and one yard out, while sophomore running back Mason Dixon added an 11-yard touchdown on the ground. Senior wide receiver Jayvin Thompson hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Antwon Johnson, and senior tight end Logan Cantwell recovered a Trinity fumble in the end zone on a kickoff.

Senior kicker Serafino Desantis added a 34-yard field goal as the Warriors raced out to a 24-6 lead at the half and never looked back.

Sitting at 1-0 on the season, Central Valley hosts Avonworth Sept. 2 in the WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference opener.

Top performers —

Central Valley

Bret Fitzsimmons, RB: seven carries, 108 yards, three touchdowns

Jayvin Thompson, WR: three catches, 34 yards, one touchdown

Antwon Johnson, QB: 8-of-11 passing, 103 yards, one touchdown

Trinity

Jonah Williamson, QB: 14-of-25 passing, 91 yards, one interception; 12 carries, 63 yards, two touchdowns

Dominic Derubbo, WR: five catches, 33 yards

--

Wheeling Central Catholic 24, Ambridge 7: Riley Watkins rushed for 132 yards and caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown, leading Wheeling (W.V.) Central Catholic to a 24-7 win over Ambridge Friday night at Moe Rubenstein Stadium in Week 0 of high school football action in the Beaver Valley.

Ambridge opened the game with a touchdown in the second quarter on a run by running back Zappula Lewis, but that's the Bridgers would muster on the night. Watkins then scored from 23 yards out on a pass from Payton Hildebrand to tie the game at the half.

In the second half, Wheeling C.C. running back Lorenzo Ferrera scored from 67 and three yards out on rushing attempts, and Eli Tucker connected on a 33-yard field goal, giving Wheeling the win to open the season for the second straight year over Ambridge.

Ambridge (0-1) travels to Freedom (1-0) for the Week 1 matchup at Jimbo Covert Field.

Top performers —

Ambridge

No stats available

Wheeling Central Catholic

Riley Watkins, RB: 17 carries, 132 yards; three catches, 45 yards, one touchdown

Lorenzo Ferrera, RB: 10 carries, 117 yards, two touchdowns; one interception defensively

--

Freedom 24, Quaker Valley 12: Quarterback Ty Schultheis threw two touchdown passes and running back Damian Grunnagle rushed for 126 yards on 19 carries, leading the Freedom Area Bulldogs to a season-opening 24-12 win over Quaker Valley Friday night at Jimbo Covert Field.

Schultheis completed 3-of-6 passes for 53 yards and found receivers Matt Schultheis and Dekota Roberts for scores through the air, helping Quaker Valley jump out to a 17-0 lead over Quaker Valley before holding on in the fourth quarter for the two-score win.

Freedom's Tyler Welsh added 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 14 carries, scoring from 10 yards out in the fourth quarter. Ty Schultheis found Matt Schultheis for a 31-yard strike in the first quarter before kicker Garrett Drutarsky made a 41-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead at the half.

In the fourth quarter, Quaker Valley mounted a comeback as Dom Cox-Giles returned an interception 53 yards for a score, and wide receiver Jakub Pickett hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Benedict to cap the scoring for the Quakers.

Freedom Area (1-0) is set to host Ambridge (0-1) Sept. 2 in Week 1, while Quaker Valley (0-1) is scheduled to travel to Mohawk.

Top performers —

Quaker Valley

Logan Benedict, QB: 5-of-6 passing, 54 yards, one touchdown

Jakub Pickett, WR: three catches, 42 yards, one touchdown

Christian Brown, WR: three catches, 35 yards

Freedom

Damian Grunnagle, RB: 19 carries, 126 yards; 10 tackles

Ty Schultheis, QB: 3-of-6 passing, 53 yards, two touchdowns

Tyler Welsh, RB: 14 carries, 63 yards, one touchdown

--

Brentwood 34, Ellwood City 21: A 28-7 deficit at halftime proved to be too much for the Ellwood City Wolverines to overcome Friday night in the debut of head coach Dan Bradley as the Wolverines fell to Brentwood, 34-21, in WPIAL Week 0 action.

Ellwood City's Dante Pierce scored on an 85-yard run to cut the Spartans' lead to 15-7 in the first half, but Brentwood running back Daelinn Drew was too much for the Wolverines to handle, scoring three first-half touchdowns on the ground.

The Wolverines attempted to battle back in the second half as quarterback Christopher Smiley found Brighton Mariacher for a 25-yard touchdown to cut into the Brentwood lead, before later finding Lennon Lloyd from 34 yards out late in the fourth quarter.

It was too little, too late in the end though as the Wolverines dropped the first game of the Bradley era. Sitting at 0-1 on the season, the Wolverines travel to Union next Friday for a matchup with the Scotties.

Top performers —

Ellwood City

No stats available

Brentwood

No stats available

--

Laurel 63, New Brighton 7

Western Beaver 20, Beaver Area 7

