PREP FOOTBALL: Addison hammers Vina at home 69-0

ADDISON, Ala. – Addison hosted region foe Vina at A.G. Hicks Stadium Friday night and put together a dominant performance on its way to a 69-0 win. Addison dominated from start to finish against the highly over matched, but game Red Devils. The Addison starters played only the first quarter and took a rest for the remainder of the evening as the Addison B-Team finished the final three quarters of work.

The game started out as well as it can as after an Addison kick off, Vina fumbled on their first snap of the season and Jaxson Williams recovered the fumble at the Red Devil 28-yard line. Four plays later, Addison quarterback Briley “Snake” Hayes ran it in from 10-yards out for the score. Hayes then connected to Jed “Wizard” Wilkins for the two-point conversion and at the 10:05 mark of the first quarter, Addison led 8-0. It was only the beginning.

On Vina’s next possession the Dawg Pound Defense forced a Vina punt. Addison’s Brian “Boo-Boo” Berry took the punt to the house from 48-yards out to put the Dawgs up 14-0. Braden Luker ran in the two-point conversion and at the 7:39 mark of the first quarter, Addison had upped the lead to 16-0.

The Addison defense struck again as a Vina pass was intercepted by Jacob Hardin and he returned it 27-yards for the score. Josh Netherton passed to Hayes for the two-point conversion and before you were comfortable in your seat the Dawgs led 24-0.

Vina’s QB, who was harassed all night, was sacked in the end zone by Hayden Holland and Caleb Vinson forcing a fumble. Addison’s Briley Holt was Johnny on the spot and fell on the loose ball for another Bulldog touchdown. Peyton Holland kicked the extra point and Addison led 31-0.

Vina’s next possession was the same old story, Addison’s Wilkins picked off a Red Devil pass and returned it 67-yards for a touchdown. The kick was no good and Addison led 37-0 still in the first quarter.

The Red Devils then had a little luck as on their next possession, Addison’s little Trennon Burns made a beautiful one-handed interception and returned it 55 for yards for the touchdown. Unfortunately, the Dawgs were called for a holding penalty nullifying the touchdown, but the acrobatic interception counted.

The first quarter came to an end with Addison leading 37-0.

The first series of the second quarter, which would prove to be the final series for the starters, Addison scored on a Holt 7-yard touchdown run. Holland kicked the extra point and with 11:02 to go in the second quarter, Addison led 44-0.

Vina was intercepted again, this time by Holland but the Dawgs offense was unable to do anything with the ball. Holland, who was all over the place on this evening, recovered a Red Devil fumble on their next possession.

“Little” Trennon Burns then toted the rock three times out of the four-play drive for 38-yards with the final carry being a 17-yard touchdown scamper. Lane “Duct Tape” Tubb kicked the extra point and with only 1:07 left in the half, Addison led 51-0.

The second half was more of the same as Addison dominated the over matched Red Devils. The boys from Vina played hard but just couldn’t get anything done against the Bulldogs on this night.

Addison’s Kaden Dyson ran 40-yards for his first varsity touchdown of his young career which put the Dawgs up 57-0 after the point after was missed.

Mr. Dyson wasn’t done as he hit Brady “Sticks” Gilbreath for Dyson’s first varsity touchdown pass and Gilbreath’s first touchdown reception. The play went for 27 yards. With 26 seconds left in the third quarter, the younger Dawgs had stretched the lead to 63-0.

Addison’s final touchdown of the night came from, you guessed it, “Little” Trennon Burns. Burns chugged it in from 11 yards out. The point after was no good and with 3:12 to go in the game, what ended up being the final score of 69-0 was reached.

Addison was clearly the superior team this evening but again credit goes to Vina for not giving up and playing hard to the final whistle.

Unofficial stats:

Addison had 30 rushes for 293 total yards. Addison had five pass plays for 68 total yards. Addison ran 35 plays for a total of 361 yards. Vina had 26 rushes for one total yard. Vina had 13 pass plays for a total of 19 yards. Vina ran 39 plays for a total of 20 yards.

Addison was led in rushing by Burns with 11 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Dyson had three carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Holt had two carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Seth Hammack had three carries for 26 yards. Berry had two carries for 17 yards. Bryant Wood had two carries for 15 yards.

Addison’s Hayes completed two of his three passes for 28 yards. Dyson was two-for-two for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Gilbreath led the Dawgs in receiving with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Netherton had one catch for 23 yards with Luker having a catch for five yards.

The Dominant defense was led by Wood, Jordan Hubbert and Gilbreath with four tackles each. Hardin, Wilkins, Burns and Peyton Holland each had an interception with Hardin and Wilkins each having a pick six. Hayen Holland, Tanner Lawrence, Caleb Vintson and Casen Hill had half of a sack apiece. Holland, Holt and Williams each recovered a fumble.

Addison (1-1, 1-0 region) will travel to Cherokee next Friday for a region matchup.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.