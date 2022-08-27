ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Addison hammers Vina at home 69-0

By Todd Walker
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mb0jX_0hXK6Mgk00

ADDISON, Ala. – Addison hosted region foe Vina at A.G. Hicks Stadium Friday night and put together a dominant performance on its way to a 69-0 win. Addison dominated from start to finish against the highly over matched, but game Red Devils. The Addison starters played only the first quarter and took a rest for the remainder of the evening as the Addison B-Team finished the final three quarters of work.

The game started out as well as it can as after an Addison kick off, Vina fumbled on their first snap of the season and Jaxson Williams recovered the fumble at the Red Devil 28-yard line. Four plays later, Addison quarterback Briley “Snake” Hayes ran it in from 10-yards out for the score. Hayes then connected to Jed “Wizard” Wilkins for the two-point conversion and at the 10:05 mark of the first quarter, Addison led 8-0. It was only the beginning.

On Vina’s next possession the Dawg Pound Defense forced a Vina punt. Addison’s Brian “Boo-Boo” Berry took the punt to the house from 48-yards out to put the Dawgs up 14-0. Braden Luker ran in the two-point conversion and at the 7:39 mark of the first quarter, Addison had upped the lead to 16-0.

The Addison defense struck again as a Vina pass was intercepted by Jacob Hardin and he returned it 27-yards for the score. Josh Netherton passed to Hayes for the two-point conversion and before you were comfortable in your seat the Dawgs led 24-0.

Vina’s QB, who was harassed all night, was sacked in the end zone by Hayden Holland and Caleb Vinson forcing a fumble. Addison’s Briley Holt was Johnny on the spot and fell on the loose ball for another Bulldog touchdown. Peyton Holland kicked the extra point and Addison led 31-0.

Vina’s next possession was the same old story, Addison’s Wilkins picked off a Red Devil pass and returned it 67-yards for a touchdown. The kick was no good and Addison led 37-0 still in the first quarter.

The Red Devils then had a little luck as on their next possession, Addison’s little Trennon Burns made a beautiful one-handed interception and returned it 55 for yards for the touchdown. Unfortunately, the Dawgs were called for a holding penalty nullifying the touchdown, but the acrobatic interception counted.

The first quarter came to an end with Addison leading 37-0.

The first series of the second quarter, which would prove to be the final series for the starters, Addison scored on a Holt 7-yard touchdown run. Holland kicked the extra point and with 11:02 to go in the second quarter, Addison led 44-0.

Vina was intercepted again, this time by Holland but the Dawgs offense was unable to do anything with the ball. Holland, who was all over the place on this evening, recovered a Red Devil fumble on their next possession.

“Little” Trennon Burns then toted the rock three times out of the four-play drive for 38-yards with the final carry being a 17-yard touchdown scamper. Lane “Duct Tape” Tubb kicked the extra point and with only 1:07 left in the half, Addison led 51-0.

The second half was more of the same as Addison dominated the over matched Red Devils.   The boys from Vina played hard but just couldn’t get anything done against the Bulldogs on this night.

Addison’s Kaden Dyson ran 40-yards for his first varsity touchdown of his young career which put the Dawgs up 57-0 after the point after was missed.

Mr. Dyson wasn’t done as he hit Brady “Sticks” Gilbreath for Dyson’s first varsity touchdown pass and Gilbreath’s first touchdown reception. The play went for 27 yards. With 26 seconds left in the third quarter, the younger Dawgs had stretched the lead to 63-0.

Addison’s final touchdown of the night came from, you guessed it, “Little” Trennon Burns. Burns chugged it in from 11 yards out. The point after was no good and with 3:12 to go in the game, what ended up being the final score of 69-0 was reached.

Addison was clearly the superior team this evening but again credit goes to Vina for not giving up and playing hard to the final whistle.

Unofficial stats:

Addison had 30 rushes for 293 total yards. Addison had five pass plays for 68 total yards. Addison ran 35 plays for a total of 361 yards. Vina had 26 rushes for one total yard. Vina had 13 pass plays for a total of 19 yards. Vina ran 39 plays for a total of 20 yards.

Addison was led in rushing by Burns with 11 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Dyson had three carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. Holt had two carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Seth Hammack had three carries for 26 yards. Berry had two carries for 17 yards. Bryant Wood had two carries for 15 yards.

Addison’s Hayes completed two of his three passes for 28 yards. Dyson was two-for-two for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Gilbreath led the Dawgs in receiving with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Netherton had one catch for 23 yards with Luker having a catch for five yards.

The Dominant defense was led by Wood, Jordan Hubbert and Gilbreath with four tackles each. Hardin, Wilkins, Burns and Peyton Holland each had an interception with Hardin and Wilkins each having a pick six. Hayen Holland, Tanner Lawrence, Caleb Vintson and Casen Hill had half of a sack apiece. Holland, Holt and Williams each recovered a fumble.

Addison (1-1, 1-0 region) will travel to Cherokee next Friday for a region matchup.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville adding 5 new names to Bulldog Wall of Fame Friday

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Bulldogs will be back home at Ray Talley Stadium to host Oneonta Friday night but before they kick things off, fans will be able to enjoy a special ceremony. Hanceville will be adding five more names to its Bulldog Wall of Fame Friday night and this year’s class is full of Hanceville greats. Roy White Became Hanceville’s first All-State player in 1931 and played on Alabama’s 1934 National Championship Team. Played in the 1935 Rose Bowl. Ray Dyer Earned All-Area and All-State honors in 1974. Played in the AHSAA All-Star Game in 1975. Signed a football scholarship to the University...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Golden Tigers fall to Deshler in rivalry game

The Russellville Golden Tigers and Deshler Tigers met for the 96th time in the history of the football series between the two schools Friday night. The rivalry has featured games that have been decided by eight points or less – and won by Russellville in each meeting since 2018. This time, however, the Tigers from Tuscumbia evened the overall series record at 46-46-4 with a 14-7 win.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Vinemont’s Young, Hoffman excited for senior seasons

VINEMONT, Ala. — Vinemont’s volleyball has spent the offseason preparing for a new season and now for seniors Abby Young and Emilie Hoffman, their final run with the Lady Eagles is underway. Both seniors were happy with how Vinemont’s offseason went, and they’re excited to hit the court now that the regular season has arrived. “The practices have been going really good. We’ve been working very hard. It’s been going well. I’m excited,” Hoffman said. “We did very good in the play-day games. We only lost three games. We’ve been really pushing ourselves.” Young added, “I think our summer play-day games went good.”  Abby...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I love the team we have’: Good Hope’s Rudi Derrick ready for senior year

GOOD HOPE, Ala. — The Good Hope Lady Raiders are coming off yet another amazing season. they finished 31-4, won the county and area championship and made their second straight trip to the Elite Eight and one of two seniors on this year’s team, Rudi Derrick is so grateful to have experienced back-to-back amazing seasons with a great group of girls. “I’m so proud that we’ve been able to make it that far, but I know that we have the girls and the ability to, honestly, win it all. It just makes me want to go further even more,” Derrick said....
GOOD HOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vina, AL
Addison, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Vina, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Berry, AL
City
Addison, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Louis Ulyas Bartlett

Louis Ulyas Bartlett, age 93, of Vinemont, Alabama passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Louis was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Cullman, Alabama to Lee Monroe and Addie Pearl Mathis Bartlett. Mr. Bartlett is preceded in death by his wife: Hilda Mae Bartlett. A visitation for Louis will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel, 1901 2nd Avenue NW, Cullman, AL 35055 with Rev. Jacob Henderson and Rev. Delwin Kilgo officiating. An interment will occur...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ruble Graham Livingston

Ruble Graham Livingston, 90, of Cullman passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care Center. She was born in Morgan County, Alabama on July 7, 1932. Mrs. Livingston was a member of Sardis Baptist Church in Trimble. She enjoyed gardening and worshiping with her church family. She is survived by her son: Jeff Livingston; daughter: Jennifer (Scott) Brown; sister: Bobbie Messersmith; grandchildren: Rylie Livingston, Ryan Livingston and Will Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents: James Lafayette Graham and Gertie Moore Graham; her husband: Fred Livingston; sisters: Faye Teichmiller and Betty Woodard; brother: James Graham and daughter-in-law: Denise Livingston. Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 2p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; burial will follow in Bethsadia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Village Healthcare Center and Comfort Care Hospice for the care they gave to Mrs. Livingston.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jay Matthew Jackson

Jay Matthew Jackson, 63, of Vinemont passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1959, in Muncie, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Jay is survived by his wife: Mona Jackson; mother: Naomi Jackson; daughter: Andrea (Stan) Witherow; sons: Ryan (Amanda) Butterfly and Nick (Amanda) Butterfly; sisters: Julie Greenlee, Shelley (Tim) Vasalakis and Jan (Doug) Harris; brothers: Danny (Linda) Jackson, Andy (Pam) Jackson and Joe (Leann) Jackson and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Jackson.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Curtis Starlon Quick

Curtis Starlon Quick, also known as Bubba Starla, from Cullman Alabama, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at age 57. He was born on Jan. 8, 1965. He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Sue Smith; father: Curtis Eduard Quick; and brother: James Shannon Quick. He is survived by his children: Chelsey (Christian) Cottingham, Toby (Anna Claire) Quick, and Nicki (Michael) Orr; grandchildren: Lexi Smith, Hannah Smith, Makayla Orr, Lakelei Cottingham, and Karson Cottingham; brother: Shane (Susan) Quick; sister: Shawanna Watts; a host of nieces and nephews; and Bubba Trey who was like a son to him. We will be honoring Bubba Starla with a Celebration of Life on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Berlin Plaza, 3669 Hwy 278 E, Cullman AL 35055. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help cover funeral home expenses to his brother, Shane Quick, at 1571 County Road 1605, Cullman, AL 35058.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Red Devils#Hammers#American Football#Highschoolsports#A G Hicks Stadium
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Louise Kanaday

Louise Kanaday, age 94 of Hanceville passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was born on July 2, 1928, in Blount County Alabama to Ellis Thomas and Gay Millican Thomas. Mrs. Kanaday worked for the Hanceville School in the lunchroom for 30 plus years; she enjoyed working in her flower beds and traveling to the Great Smokey Mountains. Mrs. Kanaday was a member of Bethlehem East Baptist Church for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband: Colbert Kanaday; parents: Ellis and Gay Millican Thomas; brothers: Jimmy and Charles Thomas. She leaves behind...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Gay Swann

Funeral service for Linda Gay Swann, 78, of Bremen will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Valley View Baptist Church with interment in the adjoining cemetery, Rev. Phillip Starnes officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-2 p.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swann family. Mrs. Swann passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her residence.  She was born December 4, 1943, to Claude & Bessie Clifton Sanders.  She was a kind, loving wife, mom, mawmaw and friend.  She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.  She also loved flowers. She was preceded in death by...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Scheryl Ann Johnson

Scheryl Ann Johnson, age 64, of Cullman, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born October 24, 1957, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Robert Allen Higgins and Christine Vest. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Allen Higgins and Christine (Ray) Vest; and brother: David Vest. Survivors include her husband: Larry Johnson; children: Tim (Wendy) Martin, Jamie Martin, and Jodie (Jeremy) Davidson; grandchildren: Katie (Zach) Lee, Seth Fowler (Shayla McKenzie), Savannah Fowler, Brayden Martin, Karli Davidson, and Hailey Davidson; great-grandchildren: Emma Fowler, Weston Fowler, and Tillie Lee; siblings: Jim (Joyce) Higgins, Thomas Higgins, Pat (Lisa) Vest, Shaina (Steve) Mitchell, Darryl (Lori) Vest, Danny (Mandy) Vest, Dana Vest, and Carole Fuller; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lynn Eldridge Harris

Lynn Eldridge Harris, 71, of Cullman, AL, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Orange Beach, AL. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, Cullman, AL. The funeral service will be at 5 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cullman City Cemetery. Jeff Steele will officiate. Lynn was born February 17, 1951, in Cullman, AL. He graduated from Hanceville High School and attended St. Bernard College. He retired from IDG/Boring Smith after a long career in industrial sales. Lynn was an ordained deacon and served at Highland Park Baptist Church, Muscle...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Deborah Vickery

Deborah Kay Baggett Vickery, 62 of Double Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her residence. Deborah was born on March 8, 1960, in Trenton, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 11:30a.m. – 1 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Brother Steton Hayes will officiate. Deborah is survived by her husband: Michael “Buck” Vickery; daughters: Sebrina Vickery and Tasha (Jim) Millsap; grandchildren: Ashley (Samuel) Thomas, Tia Vickery, Peyton Millsap; nephew: Dale McDonald; niece: Misty McDonald; great nephews: Dustin and Brent McDonald; brothers in law: Danny and Mark Vickery; sisters in law: Carolyn Naylor, Kim Vickery, Sheila Vickery; father-in-law: Logan Vickery; great grandchildren: Aubree, Aaliyah, Addy, Samuel, and Avah Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents: Quinton and Marveline Aderholt; sister: Vickie Baggett; and daughter: Tabitha Vickery.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia Ann Hale Ray

Funeral Service for Patricia Ann Hale Ray, 74, from Cullman will be 2p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 12 -2p.m. Monday, prior to the service. The interment will be at Emeus Baptist Cemetery.  Reverend Samuel Tucker will officiate the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ray/Hale family. Mrs. Ray was born September 13, 1947, to Archie Franklin and Gladys Katherine Tolbert Schultz.  She passed from this life on August 25, 2022, at Woodland Village Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Cullman.  She was a loving mother and grandmother who...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Fortenberry

Charles “Chuck – Kramer” Fortenberry, age 48 of Hanceville, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 14, 1973, in Birmingham, Alabama to Charles Leroy Fortenberry and Linda Krigel Fortenberry. Chuck worked for Tyson Foods as a truck driver for many years. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan “Roll Tide” and loved trucking and his dog. Chuck and his wife enjoyed going to festivals, fairs, community events, farmer’s markets where he could see his friends and enjoy life. He was a loving husband and friend. He is preceded in death by...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy