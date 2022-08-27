ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Arab rolls past Brewer 35-0

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – After handling Albertville on the road 47-14 in week one, the Arabian Knights traveled once again Friday night and once again they returned home with an impressive win. This time it was Brewer welcoming in the Knights and Arab left James Tucker Stadium with a 35-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Arab took a 7-0 lead early in the opening quarter and the Knights added to their lead in the second when quarterback Aidan Cox found Brody McCain running open down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown. The extra point made it a 14-0 game. Arab found the end zone one more time in the final seconds of the first half and went into the locker room leading the Patriots 21-0 at the break.

It didn’t take long for the Knights to tack on another score and make it a 28-0 game in the third and Arab found the end zone one more time midway through the final period to cap off a dominant, 35-0 win on the Patriots’ home field.

The Knights remain unbeaten at 2-0 and will play their first home game of the season next week when the Douglas Eagles come to town.

