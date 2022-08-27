Markham alderman arrested, accused of domestic battery involving wife, minor

Markham alderman arrested on domestic battery charges 02:19

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A south suburban alderman was in jail Friday night, accused of domestic battery.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Markham City Ald. Rondal Jones turned himself in to police by walking right through the doors of the Markham Police Department. On Friday night, he remained locked up – accused of getting into a nasty fight with his wife and a minor at their home.

Markham police were called to Jones' home this week. CBS 2 got a hold of a police report, which shows officers responded for "domestic battery."

Police records reveal around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jones got into a "verbal and physical altercation" with a minor. While disciplining the minor, the report claimed Jones "placed his knee to the minor's back while attempting to hog-tie her," and then "grabbed her by the neck."

The alderman's wife was present and witnessed the altercation. Reports reveal she "attempted to intervene by physically removing Rondal," and at that point, Jones "pushed his wife to ground and began striking her."

Jones told police there was a verbal altercation which started in the car with the minor. He said the minor "began hitting Rondal (him) while he was driving," and when Jones got to his residence, "he was attacked."

It was not clear Friday night who called police. But when Markham officers arrived at the alderman's house, they reported they "observed redness on (minor's) neck and a small cut on her forehead."

The minor and Jones' wife refused medical attention.

Ald. Jones was not arrested, and that night, he "agreed to leave the residence for the evening and not return until the next day."

Sources said the responding officers wore body cams. We are told police video does show Jones pushing someone to the ground outside the house.

After looking over the police video again, Markham police decided to arrest Jones.

Because Ald. Jones came in so late to the police department, we are told the earliest he will step before a judge is Sunday morning.

Jones faces misdemeanor charges.

Markham City Administrator Derrick Champion released this statement: "This is an unfortunate incident, and it is being investigated by the City of Markham Police Department."