Biologists search for endangered Hawaiian Honeycreepers on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five members from several bird rescue teams across the state of Hawaii packed for a ten-day camp on the island of Kauai to search for the last two ʻAkikiki birds, also known as Hawaiian honeycreepers that are left in this specific area.

Members from Kaua‘i Forest Bird Recovery Project, the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the University of Hawai‘i Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit were called to capture the estimated two remaining birds in Halehaha.

According to biologists, there were about 70 birds in 2015, then only five in 2021. As of June 2022, biologists estimate about two ʻAkikiki left in this area, both males.

The birds are living in Halehaha and research found that this area is unsafe for the honeycreepers since there is avian malaria there, according tot he DLNR.

Avian malaria is a disease that mosquitos carry which is believed to decrease the ʻAkikiki population, this could possibly lead to extinction next year, according to the DLNR’s prediction.

Tyler Winter from the KFBRP Field Crew said they are trying to capture and band two birds named Carrot and Abby. Abby is the child of Carrot.

In addition, survey teams have been trapping mosquitos on Hawaii, Maui and Kauai to collect data on the insect population. The DLNR originally said that this data will help with a project to introduce incompatible male mosquitos to help decrease mosquito reproduction and eventually lead to smaller mosquito populations, but in a recent update from the DLNR, they said that it could lead mosquitos to no longer carry avian malaria, not decrease the mosquito population.

If the team is successful at catching the Hawaiian Honeycreepers, the ʻAkikiki will join other Hawaiian Honeycreepers at the Maui Bird Conservation Center in hopes to increase the population and release the birds back into the wild.