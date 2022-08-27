Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Parking Information for Football Home Opener on Sept. 1
TOLEDO, Ohio - With the University of Toledo football hosting LIU in the home opener on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m., the University would like to provide the following parking information for students, faculty and staff, and to fans attending the game that evening. Most campus lots will remain open during the day on Thursday, with some exceptions. Campus parking regulations for lots near the Glass Bowl on Sept. 1 will be as follows:
13abc.com
Toledo Mud Hens announce 2023 season schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The schedule for the Toledo Mud Hens’ 2023 baseball season has been released. Opening Day for the Mud Hens will be on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Mud Hens say to mark your calendars as it has been a standing room only sellout every year.
13abc.com
Boxing Champion Albert “Prince” Bell returns home for title match
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Boxing champion Albert Prince Bell is jabbing and punching his way to the top of the boxing world and Saturday, he will return home to fight for the World Boxing Organization-NABO Super Featherweight Title. For Bell, there’s no better location than downtown at the Huntington Center....
wlen.com
Deaths in Monroe and Toledo Blamed on Recent Storm
Monroe, MI (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Beacon
Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6
Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
13abc.com
Justice Bus returning to Toledo Library this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be retuning to the Toledo Library this fall. According to the Toledo Library, the Ohio Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office which offers free legal advice to low-income residents. The following are the specific program type, dates and locations...
13abc.com
8-year-old Toledo girl with rare form of leukemia granted trip to Orlando
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At only 8 years old, Averyana Monroe is a cancer survivor. The 3rd grader at Emmanuel Christian in Toledo has AML. It took the life of her twin sister when they had just turned 3. Averyana continued on. Her leukemia went into remission, but recently, it...
13abc.com
Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green, tickets now available
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Danny Trejo is set to visit Bowling Green in October and tickets are now available. According to the Wood County District Public Library, readers and film buffs are invited to join the WCDPL in meeting Hollywood actor and bestselling author Danny Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Road.
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
13abc.com
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
fcnews.org
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Cybersecurity
Toledo Humane Society takes in beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Fight in Liquor Cabinet parking lot on Secor Rd. Prosecutors are considering criminal charges after a dinged door incident turned into a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot, police said.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Hammer’s Grill
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -When Buzia’s on Laskey closed about six years ago, the owners of Hammer’s Towing next door decided they needed some place to eat. So, they bought the place and opened Hammer’s Grill. Today, we’re putting the hammer down and trying out a deep-fried breakfast burrito.
13abc.com
Cedar Point now hiring for HalloWeekends
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is currently hiring for more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends this year. The 25th HalloWeekends fall family event at Cedar Point begins on Thursday, Sept. 15. Cedar Point says there are over 250 positions available both inside and outside the park with pay starting...
wwnytv.com
Wearing Olympic medal in court, boxer Oshae Jones defends herself against charge of resisting arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - More than a dozen people rallied outside of a Toledo courtroom Tuesday morning in support of Olympian Oshae Jones. Jones was back in court Tuesday, wearing the bronze medal she won at the Tokyo Olympics. She faces charges of resisting arrest, failure to disperse, and...
13abc.com
Beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia now living in NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a huge operation involving thousands of dogs at a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. About 4,0000 beagles were released from the facility because of the work of the Humane Society of the United States. Some of those dogs are beginning a new life here in Toledo.
