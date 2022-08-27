ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Cleveland.com

Train hits vehicle, killing Sandusky woman

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old Sandusky woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train, reportedly after she drove around the crossing arm, according to the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the crossing on Campbell Street, the patrol says. A...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Avon student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
ELYRIA, OH
13abc.com

Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
PORT CLINTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Man charged with ethnic intimidation in connection to incident with neighbors

SANDUSKY – An 18-year-old man was charged with ethnic intimidation on August 24 after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and pointed a shotgun at his neighbors. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Venice Road house in the early morning for a report of a male banging on their mailbox and yelling.
SANDUSKY, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG

A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night

A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
FINDLAY, OH

