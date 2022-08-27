Read full article on original website
Train hits vehicle, killing Sandusky woman
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old Sandusky woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train, reportedly after she drove around the crossing arm, according to the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the crossing on Campbell Street, the patrol says. A...
Man life-flighted after being trapped in Crawford County grain bin
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Crawford County man was life-flighted Wednesday after he and another person were trapped in a grain bin. Around 9:45 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call informing them that two people, 61-year-old Lois Martin and 65-year-old Harlan Martin, became trapped while working in a grain […]
Avon student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
OSHP: 1 dead after being ejected during motorcycle crash in Painesville Township
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Painesville Township Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on SR-2, according to a department press release. A 54-year-old man, traveling westbound, traveled off the...
Video: Man rode on top of car while SUV drove through town
A man is accused of outrageous joyriding, standing on top of an SUV being driven through Sandusky.
28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Truck stolen from Brunswick used in theft in Medina: Brunswick Police Blotter
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
Driver leaves traffic stop, crashes into Cleveland home: Troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver crashed into a home in Cleveland Friday evening.
Man charged with ethnic intimidation in connection to incident with neighbors
SANDUSKY – An 18-year-old man was charged with ethnic intimidation on August 24 after he allegedly yelled racial slurs and pointed a shotgun at his neighbors. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Venice Road house in the early morning for a report of a male banging on their mailbox and yelling.
Armed woman threatens to ‘shoot up’ Cleveland Family Dollar amid theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed two women are wanted for aggravated robbery after one held a gun and threatened to “shoot up” Family Dollar. Police said the women are accused of stealing numerous items from the Family Dollar at 4444 Rocky River Dr. at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 24.
Police: Man finds Ohio teen after years of cyberstalking
Brunswick police arrested Timothy Nielsen, 43, after they said he traveled from Gresham, Oregon to Brunswick to find a 13-year-old girl he saw five years ago on YouTube.
Woman in serious condition after shooting on Cleveland’s east side
Police are investigating after a shooting that happened overnight near Cleveland Clinic's main campus on the city's east side.
Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG
A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
Crews battle flames in Strongsville house fire
Crews battled flames in a Strongsville home on Monday evening where the family was able to get out safely but a family dog is missing.
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Raid at House in Findlay Conducted Monday Night
A Findlay man is facing drug related charges after a raid in that city late this past Monday night. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 206 Western Avenue in Findlay. The...
Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
