USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey

Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
ALERT CENTER: Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s office says it has identified suspects in the illegal dumping of large amounts of household trash in the Pine Barrens found on Aug. 13. According to officials, when illegal dumping is discovered, Pine Barrens enforcement officers send any information they obtain to agencies that are part of the Pine Barrens Law Enforcement Council. The receiving agency then handles the investigation and prosecution of the illegal dumping.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Mount Vernon City Court judge dies at age 65

Judge William Edwards, a veteran Mount Vernon City Court judge, died suddenly on Monday. He was 65. Edwards had been on the bench since 2003. In a statement, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says he will be fondly remembered for his judicial acumen, advocacy and unwavering beliefs. He is survived by his...
MOUNT VERNON, NY

