Hazard, KY

Top 5 Plays - August 29, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime, comes the return of Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - South Laurel’s Bradley Elza returns a fumble for a touchdown. No. 4 - Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen scores...
“She’s not just going to break this record, she’s going to smash that record,”: Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett named Player of the Week

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few years, the Prestonsburg Blackcats have become synonymous with championship-level soccer. “This year it’s been really well so far,” said senior midfielder Anna Burchett. “We’ve been playing great. Our team’s younger. We’re playing great.”. Over the last...
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - August 29, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an exciting Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl weekend, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has had some shakeups. The Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten will be revealed every Monday during Mountain News at Six.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brittany Thompson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Brittany Thompson. Brittany was a senior at Martin County High School, where she had a 4.0 GPA. She also won a district title in basketball. Congratulations, Brittany!
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Aleiah Beth Coleman. Aleiah was a senior at East Ridge High School, where she held a 4.3 GPA. She was accepted into the Early College Academy at the end of her sophomore year and has been taking college classes ever since. She also made the Dean’s list in her first semester of college classes.
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office revises curfew times

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.
Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation. Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County. Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland...
Two men facing charges following several ATM thefts

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts were reported across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police said they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
