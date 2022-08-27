Read full article on original website
Top 5 Plays - August 29, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new season of Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime, comes the return of Top 5 Plays presented by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - South Laurel’s Bradley Elza returns a fumble for a touchdown. No. 4 - Williamsburg’s Sydney Bowen scores...
Louisville Jewish congregation sending supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville synagogue worked with a moving company on Wednesday to deliver supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools affected by flooding. The Temple Louisville partnered with the Cardinal Moving Company on Wednesday to move 450 used chairs to Hazard High School in Hazard, Ky. The chairs...
“She’s not just going to break this record, she’s going to smash that record,”: Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett named Player of the Week
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the last few years, the Prestonsburg Blackcats have become synonymous with championship-level soccer. “This year it’s been really well so far,” said senior midfielder Anna Burchett. “We’ve been playing great. Our team’s younger. We’re playing great.”. Over the last...
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - August 29, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an exciting Community Trust Bank WYMT Pike County Bowl weekend, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has had some shakeups. The Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten will be revealed every Monday during Mountain News at Six.
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brittany Thompson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Brittany Thompson. Brittany was a senior at Martin County High School, where she had a 4.0 GPA. She also won a district title in basketball. Congratulations, Brittany!
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aleiah Beth Coleman
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Aleiah Beth Coleman. Aleiah was a senior at East Ridge High School, where she held a 4.3 GPA. She was accepted into the Early College Academy at the end of her sophomore year and has been taking college classes ever since. She also made the Dean’s list in her first semester of college classes.
State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA for second time with $75,000 donation
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Isom IGA was rocked by flood waters more than a month ago and, a short time later, Papal Missionary of Mercy Father Jim Sichko paid a visit with a $20,000 donation to the grocery store and more in gift cards to employees and other locals.
Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
Welcome to September! Fall preview continues for first day of the new month
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy meteorological fall, y’all! While we still have a few days to go before the official start of the season, the weather pattern continues to feel nice, at least today. Today and Tonight. After some dense fog in spots this morning and temperatures in the...
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office revises curfew times
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - There are changes on the way for the curfew in Breathitt County that has been in place since last month’s deadly flooding. Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the county’s curfew is being shortened by two hours. It now extends each day from 12:00 midnight through 6:00 a.m.
Several Eastern Kentucky farmer’s markets offering free produce following the floods
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several farmer’s markets in Eastern Kentucky are offering free produce following the floods. A grant from the Louisville-based Lee Initiative has allowed farmer’s markets in Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Letcher Counties to serve free produce. “It’s really hard to get fresh, local, good for...
Russell County man plans to raise $50,000 to build home for flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Daniel Wilson follows weather events in Russell, Pulaski and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard hit areas and meets the people impacted. After the recent flooding in Breathitt County, he did not have to travel far. ”The Wiley Hudson family were the second group...
Lawrence County man charged with possessing child porngraphy
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges following an undercover child porngraphy investigation. Earlier this month, Kentucky State Police arrested Calvin Workman, 55, at his home in Lawrence County. Police took equipment they believe was used in sharing the images online to the Ashland...
Two men facing charges following several ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts were reported across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police said they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions...
Students in Perry, Breathitt County Schools return to class
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday was the first day back for students in Perry and Breathitt County Schools. The start date was delayed due to the flood, but now that students are back, school brings a sense of normalcy to them. “It’s really important to have them here, have them...
String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
