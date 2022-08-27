ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Comments / 0

 

wbrc.com

Birmingham Police working to get more women on the force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You are about to see more women wearing the uniform for Birmingham’s finest. The Police department wants to make some changes and get more more women on the Force. Across the country Women make up less than 13 percent full time police officers. Right now,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

When do you have to identify yourself to police?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The release of body camera video that showed a local pastor arrested while watering his neighbors’ flowers got a lot of attention. That video of the confrontation between the Childersburg Police Department and Pastor Michael Jennings had gained national attention prompting questions about when you have to identify yourself to law enforcement, and when you don’t.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
CBS 42

Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Talladega, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County State of Schools report

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover, Pelham, Alabaster and Shelby County superintendents gathered to address the most pressing matters their school systems faced during the pandemic and now. Teachers’ pay, school safety and mental health, are all challenges according to school leaders in Shelby County. Each superintendent had three...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Student suspected of making threat against Oneonta High School

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) – A student suspected of making a threat against Oneonta High School (OHS) has been “sanctioned” as much as state law and Oneonta City Schools’ policies allow, said Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton. Chief Clifton said the OHS’ School Resource Officer and school...
ONEONTA, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night. According to BPD officer Truman Fitzgerald via a Facebook video, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 66th Street South at around 7 p.m. on reports of a ShotSpotter alert. They later received reports of a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Artur Davis
wbrc.com

Birmingham leaders, church members stand against gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Police Chief Scott Thurmond, Mayor Randall Woodfin and church leaders are all speaking out against gun violence in Birmingham today. Dozens gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for prayers but they were also searching for support and answers. For 100 days, church members...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sheeraz Qurban

A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourning

Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Boaz man arrested on theft charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Boaz man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to burglaries in Etowah County earlier this month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Joshua Smith broke into a building and vehicle and took items at three different residences on Hubbard Rd on Aug. 20. Smith was caught in the […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Unveils AR-15, Other Weapons Seized on Birmingham Streets

After unveiling a table filled with an AR-15, an AKM, an SKS and an AK-47 pistol variant commonly referred to as a Mini Draco, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday appealed to state and federal officials to ban assault weapons as gun violence continues to plague the nation including the City of Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County 911 dispatch service responds to ambulance study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC continues to dig deeper into the ambulance shortage in Jefferson County. We have brought you several reports from multiple neighbors who said ambulances were delayed or didn’t come at all when they needed help. The deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 dispatch center, Michael...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Teenager dead in Leeds area shooting

LEEDS, Ala. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Leeds area shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Alexander Road. The boy died at the scene. Deputies are investigating...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

