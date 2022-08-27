Read full article on original website
Birmingham Police working to get more women on the force
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You are about to see more women wearing the uniform for Birmingham’s finest. The Police department wants to make some changes and get more more women on the Force. Across the country Women make up less than 13 percent full time police officers. Right now,...
wbrc.com
When do you have to identify yourself to police?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The release of body camera video that showed a local pastor arrested while watering his neighbors’ flowers got a lot of attention. That video of the confrontation between the Childersburg Police Department and Pastor Michael Jennings had gained national attention prompting questions about when you have to identify yourself to law enforcement, and when you don’t.
Shooting in Shelby County leaves teenager dead
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening. According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased […]
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Sylacauga Police Department has released a statement clarifying they are not the agency responsible for arresting a local pastor after receiving hateful messages online Tuesday. According to SPD Chief of Police Kelley Johnson, the police department’s Facebook page has been recently receiving “hate mail and hateful messages” concerning the arrest of […]
Shelby County State of Schools report
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover, Pelham, Alabaster and Shelby County superintendents gathered to address the most pressing matters their school systems faced during the pandemic and now. Teachers’ pay, school safety and mental health, are all challenges according to school leaders in Shelby County. Each superintendent had three...
North Alabama death row inmate requesting new trial
Almost 10 years to the day since he was convicted and sentenced in the shooting death of his wife and unborn child, an Albertville man wants a new trial.
wbrc.com
Student suspected of making threat against Oneonta High School
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) – A student suspected of making a threat against Oneonta High School (OHS) has been “sanctioned” as much as state law and Oneonta City Schools’ policies allow, said Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton. Chief Clifton said the OHS’ School Resource Officer and school...
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night. According to BPD officer Truman Fitzgerald via a Facebook video, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 66th Street South at around 7 p.m. on reports of a ShotSpotter alert. They later received reports of a […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham leaders, church members stand against gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Police Chief Scott Thurmond, Mayor Randall Woodfin and church leaders are all speaking out against gun violence in Birmingham today. Dozens gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for prayers but they were also searching for support and answers. For 100 days, church members...
Pregnant mother murdered in Bessemer leaves behind 3 grieving daughters: ‘We need justice’
Family members of a pregnant Bessemer mother found shot to death inside her running vehicle are heartbroken over her murder and said she will be remembered for her smile, her laugh, and her devotion to her daughters. Cynthia Anabel “Cindy” Cardenas, 34, was killed Sunday morning while sitting inside her...
Birmingham teenager arrested following carjacking chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has arrested a resident in connection to a carjacking incident that turned into a high-speed chase Wednesday. According to BPD, a community member was carjacked at gunpoint in the 1100 Block of Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspect was able to drive away and avoid […]
A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourning
Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?
Boaz man arrested on theft charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Boaz man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to burglaries in Etowah County earlier this month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Joshua Smith broke into a building and vehicle and took items at three different residences on Hubbard Rd on Aug. 20. Smith was caught in the […]
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Unveils AR-15, Other Weapons Seized on Birmingham Streets
After unveiling a table filled with an AR-15, an AKM, an SKS and an AK-47 pistol variant commonly referred to as a Mini Draco, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday appealed to state and federal officials to ban assault weapons as gun violence continues to plague the nation including the City of Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County 911 dispatch service responds to ambulance study
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC continues to dig deeper into the ambulance shortage in Jefferson County. We have brought you several reports from multiple neighbors who said ambulances were delayed or didn’t come at all when they needed help. The deputy director of Jefferson County’s 911 dispatch center, Michael...
wvtm13.com
Teenager dead in Leeds area shooting
LEEDS, Ala. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a Leeds area shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Alexander Road. The boy died at the scene. Deputies are investigating...
Birmingham PD responds to 2nd attempted ATM theft in two days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at the scene of another attempted ATM robbery early Thursday morning. It happened at the Regions Bank on 32nd St. S. The ATM machine appeared to still be on the property but sustained some damage. Birmingham PD responded to another failed theft attempt...
‘Hate mail’ sent to wrong Alabama police department over pastor’s arrest while watering neighbor’s plants
An Alabama police department’s Facebook page has been bombarded with “hate mail” over the arrest of a pastor while watering his neighbor’s plants by people confusing the department with the agency that made the arrest. Michael Jennings is pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in...
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that there is still an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but that it has handed the inquiry over to the state attorney general’s office, which refused to comment on this story.
‘Good morning to everyone except the water works board,’ Birmingham mayor says after woman gets $451 bill
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin went live Monday on his Facebook page and aired his frustrations with the Birmingham Water Works board for the second time online in the past week. Woodfin made his frustration clear from the outset. “Good morning to everyone except the water works board, and that’s the...
