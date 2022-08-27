Tyreek Hill was asked if he would handcuff himself to Jackson Mahomes for 24 hours for another Super Bowl Win, His Answer….

Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL 2022: Four Difference-Making Trades￼
The off-season in the NFL is a crucial time for teams as they bid to improve their rosters for the following campaign. There have been some eye-catching trades conducted this year, several of which could have a major bearing on the destination of the Super Bowl. With that in mind,...
A look at the top running backs in the NFL as we head into the new season
It’s no secret that the position of running back has been somewhat devalued over the past decade or so. Today, football is more about passing finesse and accuracy than grinding out yards up the middle. Nevertheless, a top-quality running back still has the scope to be one of the most dynamic and exciting playmakers in an offense. Here, we single out five of the best in the league, players who might just make the difference between their team making the playoffs and being consigned to the pile of also-rans.
Interesting Things to Learn About the NFL
The National Football League (NFL) is the organization that governs professional football in the United States. In this blog post, we will take a look at the history and facts of the NFL. We will also discuss some of the controversies that have surrounded the league over the years. Football...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
Name, Jersey #Adetomiwa Adebawore, #99 School (Code)ILNW DOB, Class Yr3/4/2001 Height, Weight6016, 275 40 Yd Dash4.8 Arms, Hands3300, 1034 Position/DepthDE/Starter Honors/CaptainshipAll-Big Ten Honorable Mention Season Viewed (yr)2021-22 Games WatchedMIST, NCDU, NEUN (2022) Scout Name / DateBryan Ault – 8/30/2022. Per Year Stats. 20221 GP: 4 Total Tackles (4 solo)
