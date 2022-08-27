ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Michigan high school football: photos from Flint Beecher vs. Saginaw Nouvel

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lusKU_0hXK1YrB00

Nouvel's 19-point second quarter lifted them past Flint Beecher 47-26.

Click here to see scores from around Michigan.

Check out how Michigan's top-25 teams fared in week 1.

Beecher vs. Nouvel, Aug. 26

Photos by Katy Kildee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRQuh_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RI8L_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPboQ_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzEKw_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hySa_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWnvg_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087yUZ_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MPYt_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghkPy_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvoBW_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f56qq_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugRXV_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jO5T_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bN7B_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ldy8d_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A59DV_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gA8Z0_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVZ01_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5e87_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufFJc_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukavC_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evJLq_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppvUW_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JWh0_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25te2T_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BsmC_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCisb_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HV9Dj_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x37iN_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROISa_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kZYF_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19G44W_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inPmD_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ph1cU_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yypZR_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYUbP_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwsQT_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eu2F4_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsMuN_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMzZe_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dxQ0_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHnzM_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rY5ld_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jj9i3_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrQPd_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CddeN_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMbRi_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OX6U3_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmLNL_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXSEh_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSrJQ_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEsiF_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qlj4r_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxuMP_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wV4eN_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dv9Qj_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJKc8_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwkJ1_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcHQs_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaFYQ_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iso36_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl8H4_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaxSs_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWYVo_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEYqH_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c98M_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ks8n_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4chj_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv5b9_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlUox_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rd9x6_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6StY_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wt2A_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zd8xQ_0hXK1YrB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlT87_0hXK1YrB00

