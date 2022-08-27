ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes, 1935

It’s what we’ve been waiting for ... the college football season is finally upon us, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Columbus, Ohio, this weekend to play Ohio State University. The two schools have played a total of six times with Ohio State winning four times and Notre Dame winning two times:
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes: Weather Report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just a few days away from playing in one of the toughest season-openers in recent memory when they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. While Notre Dame (and Ohio State to some degree) gets hammered by pundits for being a...
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

2022 Data Preview: Week 1 Notre Dame VS Ohio State

The countdown to the return of Notre Dame football is approaching its final stages and I’m almost certain that this preseason will go down in the history books for its high levels of anticipation and fanfare. As an early 90’s baby, I can’t say that I’ve been privy to a lot of preseasons where the momentum leading into the season was this positive (by ND standards).
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Ohio State Buckeyes Q&A with Land-Grant Holy Land

It’s crazy to think about considering how long we’ve been waiting and yet also how quickly time has flown since the Fiesta Bowl, but the regular season debut for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish under head coach Marcus Freeman is finally upon us!!!!!!. Considering Freeman’s debut as head...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes — Ohio State Edition

Welcome to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hot and Cold Takes: Full Season Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. The format allows readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say, “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive but is generally more reasonable/expected. Each week, I will feature the most accurate, most interesting, and the most wildly inaccurate after each game week. And now onto the takes for Notre Dame facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its initial depth chart for the season-opener in The Horseshoe against the Ohio State Buckeyes. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 12 Tyler Buchner.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy