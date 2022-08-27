Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes, 1935
It’s what we’ve been waiting for ... the college football season is finally upon us, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Columbus, Ohio, this weekend to play Ohio State University. The two schools have played a total of six times with Ohio State winning four times and Notre Dame winning two times:
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just a few days away from playing in one of the toughest season-openers in recent memory when they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. While Notre Dame (and Ohio State to some degree) gets hammered by pundits for being a...
onefootdown.com
2022 Data Preview: Week 1 Notre Dame VS Ohio State
The countdown to the return of Notre Dame football is approaching its final stages and I’m almost certain that this preseason will go down in the history books for its high levels of anticipation and fanfare. As an early 90’s baby, I can’t say that I’ve been privy to a lot of preseasons where the momentum leading into the season was this positive (by ND standards).
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Ohio State Buckeyes Q&A with Land-Grant Holy Land
It’s crazy to think about considering how long we’ve been waiting and yet also how quickly time has flown since the Fiesta Bowl, but the regular season debut for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish under head coach Marcus Freeman is finally upon us!!!!!!. Considering Freeman’s debut as head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes — Ohio State Edition
Welcome to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hot and Cold Takes: Full Season Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. The format allows readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say, “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive but is generally more reasonable/expected. Each week, I will feature the most accurate, most interesting, and the most wildly inaccurate after each game week. And now onto the takes for Notre Dame facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its initial depth chart for the season-opener in The Horseshoe against the Ohio State Buckeyes. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 12 Tyler Buchner.
Comments / 0