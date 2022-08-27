Welcome to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hot and Cold Takes: Full Season Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. The format allows readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say, “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive but is generally more reasonable/expected. Each week, I will feature the most accurate, most interesting, and the most wildly inaccurate after each game week. And now onto the takes for Notre Dame facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO