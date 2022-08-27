SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) recently previewed the Heavy-Duty Inspection and Maintenance Program (HD I/M), which is due to begin phasing in on Jan. 1, 2023, at an enforcement truck event held at the Port of Los Angeles. CARB used the event, where more than 1200 trucks were screened, to help make owners and operators aware of the new ‘smog check’ requirements for heavy-duty vehicles and the phase-in timeline. The program is the first in the nation of its kind and will ensure that emissions control systems on heavy-duty vehicles operate effectively for the life of the vehicle, improving air quality and protecting public health.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO