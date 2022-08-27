Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
ca.gov
Funding allocation of $25 million for small fleets to open
PASADENA, CA – The California Air Resources Board today announced the opening of the Innovative Small E-Fleet (ISEF) $25 million set-aside within the state’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). Launched by the California Air Resources Board, ISEF is intended to encourage small fleets...
ca.gov
Emergency Proclamation: Approval for use of emergency generators
California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an emergency proclamation to free up additional energy capacity amid the west coast heat wave this Labor Day Weekend. As such, eligible operators within the District with permitted emergency generators may use them for the duration of the Governor’s order, which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
ca.gov
CARB unveils ‘Smog Check’ for trucks at enforcement event at Port of Los Angeles
SACRAMENTO – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) recently previewed the Heavy-Duty Inspection and Maintenance Program (HD I/M), which is due to begin phasing in on Jan. 1, 2023, at an enforcement truck event held at the Port of Los Angeles. CARB used the event, where more than 1200 trucks were screened, to help make owners and operators aware of the new ‘smog check’ requirements for heavy-duty vehicles and the phase-in timeline. The program is the first in the nation of its kind and will ensure that emissions control systems on heavy-duty vehicles operate effectively for the life of the vehicle, improving air quality and protecting public health.
ca.gov
Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan and Attorney General Bonta’s Legislation Protecting Digital Information on Abortion Heads to the Governor
SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan’s bill AB 1242, sponsored by Attorney General Rob Bonta, has passed the California State Legislature and is now on the Governor’s desk. The bill includes new language to forge a legal path to protect reproductive digital information handled by companies headquartered in California. The bill would also prevent arrest or turnover of information in an investigation related to any abortion already legal in California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ca.gov
Cal OES Prepositions Firefighting Resources, Personnel in Advance of Critical Fire Weather in Orange County
In advance of extreme heat and critical fire weather, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has strategically prepositioned critical fire resources to include fire engines, water tenders, hand crews, a helicopter, a dozer and a dispatcher in Orange County. The prepositioned fire resources include:. Orange County:...
ca.gov
Wildlife Conservation Board Funds Environmental Improvement and Acquisition Projects
At its Aug. 25, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $15.82 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat throughout California. Some of the 17 approved projects will benefit fish and wildlife — including some endangered species — while others will provide public access to important natural resources. Several projects will also demonstrate the importance of protecting working landscapes that integrate economic, social and environmental stewardship practices beneficial to the environment, landowners and the local community.
ca.gov
Cal/OSHA Reminds Employers to Protect Outdoor Workers from Heat Illness During Heat Wave in California
San Bernardino—Cal/OSHA is reminding all employers to protect outdoor workers from heat illness as excessive heat watches have been issued in many areas around California. The temperature is forecast to reach or exceed 110 degrees this week through September 5 including in areas around Sacramento, Fresno, San Bernardino, Riverside and Imperial County. Excessive heat watches are also in effect for above-average temperatures in inland parts of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Orange and San Diego counties through September 4.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 8.29.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:. AB 452 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Pupil safety: parental notification: firearm safety laws. AB 1576 by the Committee on Judiciary – Superior court: lactation rooms. AB 1598 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ca.gov
Over 300,000 Alcohol Servers Have Registered for Mandatory Training
Thousands have recently been certified daily in Responsible Beverage Service. Sacramento – Over 300,000 alcohol servers and their managers who work at on-sale premises licensed by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) have registered to get trained and certified under the mandatory Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training Program Act of 2017, also known as Assembly Bill (AB)1221.
Comments / 0