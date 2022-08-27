HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.

