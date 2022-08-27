Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Update: The search continues for 15-year-old Texas teen who went missing this past MaySANAF NewsHouston, TX
Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating SystemCovering KatyKaty, TX
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition.
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Crystal Baughman, 43, Spring, Texas
SPRING, TX -- 43-year-old Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane in Spring, Texas on August 12, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Crystal was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Crystal has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and has a Chinese character tattooed on her left hip.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Early bird tickets start at $37.50 and will increase on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Tickets will be $50 in October. Sign up for free to be an Air Show Insider and receive deeper discounts on early bird tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
KBTX.com
Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!
KHOU
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
KBTX.com
For the second time, the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest summer ever recorded
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - August 31st closes the book on what is known as “Meteorological Summer.” June, July, and August brought the Brazos Valley and Texas record heat, numerous triple-digit days, well-above-average nights and afternoons, and very little rainfall. Until this year, 2011 was the high bar for summer heat and drought conditions...but that has officially changed.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Houston
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Houston, Texas on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
KBTX.com
Bryan Vikings on the road at Huntsville for week two
The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 67 point performance against Waller in week one. The Vikings were led by quarterback Malcom Gooden. He threw four first half touchdowns, rushed for a pair of scores and had almost 300 yards through the air. This week Ricky Tullos’ squad heads to...
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
Houston Press
A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes
On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
msn.com
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival
The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
Fort Bend Star
Nibbles and Sips: Orleans Seafood opens in Fulshear
A Katy-based seafood restaurant has made its way to Fort Bend County. On Aug. 25, Orleans Seafood opened its second Houston-area location in the northwest part of Fort Bend County at 6230 FM 1463 in Fulshear, according to a news release from the restaurant. Houstonians Chance Comstock and Marcus Payavla...
Click2Houston.com
Houston helps Clear the Shelters to support homeless animals
HOUSTON – It’s the final weekend of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide effort that promotes animal adoption and raises funds to support animal welfare. Animal shelters and rescues across the country team up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find forever homes for pets in need. This campaign...
papercitymag.com
Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves
Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isaiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
