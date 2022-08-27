ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Roundup: Newark football picks up first win since 2019, nips Mount Vernon

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Max Durbin's 4-yard touchdown run and Hayden Reischman's following extra point early in the fourth quarter Friday gave the Newark football team a 35-34 victory at Mount Vernon.

The Wildcats raced out to a 28-7 lead, but they were forced to regroup after the Yellow Jackets scored 27 unanswered points. The Wildcats snapped a 20-game losing streak, picking up the program's first win since the final game of the 2019 regular season.

"There are just so many people that have worked so hard for so long, and it's just validation for all of the commitment and stick-to-itiveness that our group has shown," Newark coach Bill Franks said. "We made some defensive adjustments that got us a couple stops late in the game, and offensively, we were able to hold the ball and eat the clock and score a lot of points. Our special teams were firing on all cylinders all night long."

Newark took a quick 14-0 lead on Steele Meister's 4-yard TD run, and he followed with a 9-yard TD pass to Austin Rose. Drayson Peterson's 85-yard kick return for a score answered Mount Vernon's first score.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 28-7 late in the first quarter on Rose's 50-yard TD pass to Brayden Tosi. Joel Hubbard threw three touchdown passes to Jonny Askew during the Yellow Jackets' rally.

Meister ran for 100 yards on 19 carries and was 8-for-14 passing for 75 yards. Tee Davie totaled 57 yards on 16 carries and 35 yards on three catches, and Peterson added four catches for 31 yards for the Wildcats.

Durbin made 6 1/2 tackles and intercepted a pass, and Calvin Untied and Kalen Winbush made six tackles apiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jI0ds_0hXJz4Ay00

Heights falls at home

Licking Heights fell into a 21-0 hole in the first half, and the Hornets could not come all the way back in a 27-21 loss to visiting Tri-Valley.

Reese Powell scored on a 36-yard run late in the first half for Heights (1-1) after Max Lyall had thrown three touchdown passes for Tri-Valley (1-1). A 14-yard TD run for Powell pulled the Hornets within 21-14 late in the third quarter.

Lyall threw a fourth TD pass before Deuce Caldwell threw a 15-yard TD pass to Jake Lopinto to complete the scoring. Lyall threw for 248 yards, hitting Ashton Sensibaugh for three of the scores for the Scotties.

Caldwell ran for 165 yards and threw for 159. Powell added 81 yards rushing, and Tyler Lopinto made two catches for 48 yards for the Hornets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5F7s_0hXJz4Ay00

Johnstown outscored at home

Johnstown took a 22-12 lead in the first half, but visiting Waverly responded with a vengeance, grabbing a 53-28 victory.

Nathan Sheets scored on runs of 3 and 8 yards for the Johnnies (0-2), and Caleb Schneider matched him with scoring runs of 2 and 4 yards. Jase Hurd ran for three scores in the second half as the Tigers pulled away.

Schneider ran for 175 yards and threw for 84. He also made a team-high 10 tackles, and Sheets made five catches for 38 yards.

Lakewood falls on road

Isaiah Mitchell's 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter was Lakewood's only score in a 42-7 loss at Liberty Union (1-1).

Brayden Shull later blocked a punt for the Lancers (0-2), who trailed only 14-7 at halftime.

Northridge drops home game

Lane Hess' 43-yard touchdown pass to Ben Aamodt got Northridge (0-2) on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings eventually fell 36-13 to visiting Fredericktown (1-1).

Hess threw for 152 yards and ran for 61. Aamodt made three catches for 52 yards, Haedyn Parman five for 49 and James Kalas six for 48. Peyton Wheeler led the Vikings with 7 1/2 tackles.

BOYS SOCCER

GCA cruises

Landen Pound recorded a hat trick for Granville Christian in a 6-0 victory against visiting Horizon Science.

Gavin Pound added two goals and Jayden Leija one with Leija, Luke Holt, Zac Stump, Zackary Leija and Landen Pound each recording an assist for the Lions. Jayden Leija made two saves.

GIRLS GOLF

Heath wins

Summer Mohler and Reagan Kelly each fired a 46 at Mastodon Golf Course on Tuesday, leading Heath to a victory against Fredericktown, 223-247.

Bayleigh Carlin added a 60 and Sadie Scott 71 for the Bulldogs. Mohler previously shot 42 and Kelly 43 in a home loss to Granville.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Newark football picks up first win since 2019, nips Mount Vernon

