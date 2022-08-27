Read full article on original website
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews
2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Big Central Conference Freedom Silver Division
Super Essex Conference girls soccer forwards to watch in 2022
There is talent coming back in every league across the state this fall, especially on offense. Check out the list below to see some of the top forwards who return in the Super Essex Conference.
For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi
John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
Times of Trenton girls volleyball season preview, 2022
After a few seasons of makeshift divisions, spring schedules and, for some, no season at all, girls volleyball teams are starting to feel like the landscape is right again. The 2022 season will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and though the preseason is moving faster than previous years, opening day cannot come soon enough for most players and coaches.
SPU enjoys big enrollment bounce, but isn’t chalking it all up to historic NCAA basketball run
Students gazed over the crowded buildings of Jersey City from their perch in the student center at Saint Peter’s University, thrilled to be on campus for the first day of fall classes Wednesday. Administrators are even happier. Student enrollment had increased for the first time in five years, and...
Union County Conference girls soccer forwards to watch in 2022
There is talent coming back in every league across the state this fall, especially on offense. Check out the list below to see some of the top forwards who return in the Union County Conference.
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Rutgers’ Ireland Brown, the powerful love of 2 families keeps him centered
It’s the New York City subway, so anything can happen, but a young Ireland Burke believes holding his mother’s hand is the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to him. As the train rumbles down the track, his mother clenches harder. She’s frightened and anxious, but Ireland has no idea why his mom won’t let go.
10 things to know about Devils first round pick Simon Nemec before the 2022-23 NHL season
Fans were shocked when the Devils chose Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. They saw long-projected top prize Shane Wright still on the board, and thought management should snag him at No. 2. But with the selection, New Jersey got their highly coveted prospect. Nemec uses quickness, mobility and quality skating to boost his teams. After a tough summer training regimen, the 18-year-old prospect has opening night roster goals in New Jersey.
Joe Douglas says Jets are ‘more talented than we’ve ever been’ in his tenure | But it won’t matter unless they prove it
The Jets should be a much better football team in 2022. The evidence of that was on the practice field throughout the offseason program and training camp, where the Jets had several intense competitions among players to determine their starters and who would be sticking around. It was evident in...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo’s hot streak on hold due to more back issues
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was all smiles standing at his locker talking to the press after Tuesday’s night’s 7-4 win over the Angels. He’d homered for the second night in a row to run his season total to 30. He seemed to...
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa praised after costly error, called ‘one of the best’ fielding shortstops by manager
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani probably never comes to the plate in the Angels’ sixth inning Wednesday night if the left side of the Yankees’ infield made a couple routine plays. Gerrit Cole was working on a two-hit shutout and up two runs with one down when...
Yankees, who needlessly traded prospects, are lousy at locking up talent, ESPN says
Think things look bad for the Yankees now? Well, judging by their contracts, things probably won’t get better in 2023 and beyond, according to ESPN, which ranked the Yankees 17th in the majors in locking up talent. No matter what happens in the final month of the regular season...
Mets’ Edwin Diaz is greeted with live performance by Timmy Trumpet as Citi Field goes nuts (Video)
As the major league’s most dominant closer — for a team that is battling for first place in the National League East — Edwin Diaz has made every entrance electric, with every game meaningful for the Mets. But on Wednesday night, with the Mets clinging to a...
Yankees injury updates: Nestor Cortes, Harrison Bader progressing; Latest on Jameson Taillon, Anthony Rizzo, 11 others
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Yankees’ injured starting pitchers on the mend. Jameson Taillon’s big scare on Tuesday night turned out to be just a minor issue, Nestor Cortes threw a bullpen before Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels and Luis Severino will make a rehab start on Friday.
How Yankees are handling Rays breathing down their necks heading into showdown series | Analysis
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A lot of the Yankees’ big division lead has been flushed away. They were making a mockery of the American League East for half the season, cruising to a division title and one of the best regular seasons ever. They were 59-23 in their first 81, then started the second half of their schedule with three wins in a row, the last a 12-5 shellacking in Boston on July 8 that pushed their division lead to 15 ½ games.
