Verona, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
NJ.com

Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews

2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
NJ.com

Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open

With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
NJ.com

For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi

John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls volleyball season preview, 2022

After a few seasons of makeshift divisions, spring schedules and, for some, no season at all, girls volleyball teams are starting to feel like the landscape is right again. The 2022 season will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and though the preseason is moving faster than previous years, opening day cannot come soon enough for most players and coaches.
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
NJ.com

10 things to know about Devils first round pick Simon Nemec before the 2022-23 NHL season

Fans were shocked when the Devils chose Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. They saw long-projected top prize Shane Wright still on the board, and thought management should snag him at No. 2. But with the selection, New Jersey got their highly coveted prospect. Nemec uses quickness, mobility and quality skating to boost his teams. After a tough summer training regimen, the 18-year-old prospect has opening night roster goals in New Jersey.
Football
NJ.com

How Yankees are handling Rays breathing down their necks heading into showdown series | Analysis

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A lot of the Yankees’ big division lead has been flushed away. They were making a mockery of the American League East for half the season, cruising to a division title and one of the best regular seasons ever. They were 59-23 in their first 81, then started the second half of their schedule with three wins in a row, the last a 12-5 shellacking in Boston on July 8 that pushed their division lead to 15 ½ games.
