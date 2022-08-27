ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem woman stabbed, man arrested after domestic incident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is recovering from a stab wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Tuesday, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Franciscan Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway and Southpark Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the 21-year-old woman suffering from a cut to her bicep that was "consistent with being stabbed with a bladed weapon."
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wfmynews2.com

Bond reduced for Lexington woman charged in deadly DWI crash

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge reduced the bond for a Lexington woman charged in a deadly DWI case. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond. That bond is now $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Remembering the Mount Tabor shooting one year later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school. It took hours to find and arrest Evans. Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc45.com

Liberty Man Arrested for July Truck Theft

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On July 7, Burlington Police found an abandoned truck on Hanford Rd. that had been stolen the day before from an address on Garrett Rd., located in southwest Alamance County. Inside the truck was a rifle which was also stolen from the Garrett Rd. address.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy