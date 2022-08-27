Read full article on original website
Teen driver crashes into Graham Popeyes while teen passenger hung onto side of SUV
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was sent to the hospital following a crash at Popeye’s on Tuesday night, according to the Graham Police Department. At 9:51 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Popeyes on 720 S. Main St. after getting reports of a vehicle hitting the restaurant in a crash. Investigators say that a […]
Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
Blind Tiger owner offers his perspective on deadly shooting, says workers are facing ‘death threats,’ court documents show
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of the Blind Tiger in Greensboro is asking the courts to let the venue have its ABC permits back and offered his description of the events leading up to the deadly shooting on July 31. The motion comes a month after 19-year-old Pedro Alegria was shot and killed in […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman stabbed, man arrested after domestic incident
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is recovering from a stab wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Tuesday, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Franciscan Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway and Southpark Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the 21-year-old woman suffering from a cut to her bicep that was "consistent with being stabbed with a bladed weapon."
WBTV
Rowan Co. man says he was held at gunpoint and his truck was set on fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man told deputies that he was held at gunpoint by two men with a sawed-off shotgun, and that the men set his truck on fire. The incident was reported to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. The victims says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday at a residence on Highway 601.
Winston-Salem man receives no bond after stabbing woman in ‘domestic violence incident,’ police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was stabbed in a “domestic violence incident” in Winston-Salem Tuesday. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to a home on Franciscan Drive about a stabbing around 6:40 p.m. They found the victim there with a stab wound to her bicep. She was taken to the hospital. Police […]
WXII 12
Father furious after son put on wrong school bus, dropped at wrong location in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — For two Greensboro parents, one of their worst nightmares became a reality on Monday afternoon, when their 5-year-old son was put on the wrong bus and dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. "He could've gotten hit, snatched," said his...
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
wfmynews2.com
Bond reduced for Lexington woman charged in deadly DWI crash
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A judge reduced the bond for a Lexington woman charged in a deadly DWI case. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond. That bond is now $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids.
18-year-old woman crashes SUV into Graham Popeyes
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police officers and fire crews responded to a traffic crash where an SUV crashed into a Popeyes early Wednesday morning. Officers noticed the only car involved was a Nissan SUV driven by an 18-year-old woman. The passenger, 17, was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Residents duck for cover after random shooter opens fire during NC drive-by
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening. People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting. Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room […]
Remembering the Mount Tabor shooting one year later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school. It took hours to find and arrest Evans. Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring...
3 arrested after armed robbery of sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after robbing a sweepstakes business at gunpoint, according to the a statement released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on social media. On Aug. 17 around 5:15 a.m., deputies got called to a business on Old Hollow Road. They say that around 5 a.m., the […]
abc45.com
Liberty Man Arrested for July Truck Theft
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On July 7, Burlington Police found an abandoned truck on Hanford Rd. that had been stolen the day before from an address on Garrett Rd., located in southwest Alamance County. Inside the truck was a rifle which was also stolen from the Garrett Rd. address.
Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
Winston-Salem utilities worker dies after crash on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died on Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over around 11:30 p.m. […]
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died after a car collision on Lawndale Drive Monday night, according to police. Greensboro police responded to a car crash between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Beaconwood Drive just before 9 p.m. Joshua Dungan, 21, was driving his...
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
12-year-old boy seriously injured in Moore County hit-and-run; NCSHP asks for help finding driver
NCSHP said the hit-and-run happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. on Spies Road near the Montgomery County line.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
