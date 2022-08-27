ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
CARLISLE, IN
wibqam.com

Linton man faces child molestation charges

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
LINTON, IN
wibqam.com

SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
Cloverdale, IN
City
Edinburgh, IN
City
Monrovia, IN
City
Linton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Greencastle, IN
State
Illinois State
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Education
City
Marshall, IN
wibqam.com

VU receives $1M grant to expand pre-college programs

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes University is the recipient of a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant comes from its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus. The funding will allow VU to expand multi-day summer curriculum such as the Summer STEM Academy, Techmester, and Jobs for...
VINCENNES, IN
wibqam.com

WTWO career fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jobseekers had the opportunity to meet a wide variety of local employers today. WTWO hosted a career fair and job expo at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Presented by First Financial Bank, the event featured dozens of local companies and organizations looking to fill open positions.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to...
DANVILLE, IL
wibqam.com

Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. He held her down and took away her phone, said officials.
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
wibqam.com

Investing in reliable energy transmission in West TH

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A power company is building a multi-million dollar project that it says will improve the reliability of its service in West Terre Haute. Duke Energy is investing $2,000,000 dollars in a new substation located near Gannon Road and US 150. The Duke Energy District...
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

‘It was senseless’: friend of Danville murder victim speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 31-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in Danville. Police said he was shot multiple times inside a house. Danville police said officers were called to the house about two hours earlier for a loud party, and noticed there were multiple people there. They were called back later for a report of shots fired.
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy