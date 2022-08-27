ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

The Extra Point: Daleville vs Houston Academy

By Michael Rinker, Robert Smith
WDHN
WDHN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRluw_0hXJwbUJ00

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a shutout victory over Wicksburg, the Houston Academy Raiders turned their focus to region opponent Daleville Friday Night.

Last season, Houston Academy put it on Daleville at Warhawk Stadium, 50-6.

This time, the Raiders shut out the Warhawks 45-0.

Raiders’ QB Kadyn Mitchell had five touchdowns in the win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDHN

Extra Point: Band of Week One to the Rehobeth Marching Band

HOUSTON COUNTY. Ala. (WDHN) — On a Tuesday afternoon we traveled to Rehobeth High School to honor the Rebel Marching Band as you the viewer voted them number one for their excellent performance during week one! Congratulations Rehobeth Marching Band! Keep up the good work!
REHOBETH, AL
WDHN

Samson Football “highway 52”

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — “It’s the lack of that depth and when I say young, it’s more our experience that’s young. Our starters will be kids that’s been playing and starting for a couple of years and had a lot of success. Behind them we’re not going to have that same caliber of age and […]
SAMSON, AL
WDHN

Slocomb Football “roadblocks”

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With an extensive resume working under Alabama legends Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, Bryant Garrison begins to plant local roots as the new Slocomb Football head coach. “This door opened up and it’s a really good fit. When I came down and interviewed, I just fell in love with Slocomb and […]
SLOCOMB, AL
Troy Messenger

Lady Trojans sweep Barbour County

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (3-4) swept the Barbour County Lady Jaguars by a score of 3-0 on Monday night at home. Charles Henderson won the first two sets 25-9 each and then closed out the match, winning 25-11 in the third and final set to earn the sweep. Molly Garrett and Emma Burttram both totaled three kills and seven aces in the win, while Abby Key added five kills and three digs. Jada Jones chipped in with 10 aces, seven aces and one kill, while Bess Dunn had three kills and three aces. Honor Shipman also totaled four aces, three digs and one kill.
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Dothan, AL
Football
Dothan, AL
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
City
Houston, AL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dothan, AL
City
Daleville, AL
Dothan, AL
Education
Local
Texas Education
Houston, TX
Sports
southeastsun.com

Wildcats drop region opener to Auburn

Friday night’s game between the Enterprise Wildcats (1-1) and Auburn Tigers (2-0) lived up to the pre-game hype as the two teams traded punches for most of the game before Auburn pulled away late in the fourth quarter to win 31-21. But the Tigers didn’t do it without a fight from the Cats.
WDHN

The Extra Point: Brantley vs Houston County

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County welcomes in one of the toughest teams in the 1A classification, the Brantley Bulldogs. Brantley has been the kings of 1A region two for the past decade, Houston County looking to dethrone the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs beat the Lions 33-6.
BRANTLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Houston Academy#Nexstar Media Inc#Wdhn Wdhn Com
WDHN

The Extra Point: Providence Christian vs Ashford

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — In Houston County, the Ashford YellowJackets and the Providence Christian Eagles square off at W.H. Brown Field. One of these teams kicked off its region campaign with a win. The Eagles defeated the Yellowjackets 35-8.
ASHFORD, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Auburn vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the City of Progress, the Enterprise Wildcats begin their region festivities with one of the top teams in the state, the Auburn Tigers. The last time these two teams met at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise got the better of Auburn in 2020. After a hard fought battle, The Wildcats fell to […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WDHN

The Extra Point: Slocomb vs G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The G.W. Long Rebels host the Slocomb Red Tops, both teams looking to put a good foot forward this season. The last time these two schools faced off, Slocomb won big, beating Long 48-14 in 2019. The Rebels took down the Red Tops 22-15.
SLOCOMB, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Luverne vs Geneva County

HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Bulldogs have quite the new look in 2022. Head Coach Josh Thompson moved up from his assistant role to take over the program. Friday night, Geneva County welcomed in the Luverne Tigers to Dixie Howell Stadium. Josh Thompson gets his first win as the Bulldogs head coach with […]
HARTFORD, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dale County vs Carroll

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In a battle of county versus city teams, the Dale County Warriors hit the road to Ozark to play the Carroll Eagles. Back in 2013, Dale County got the better of Carroll 42-0. This season, Carroll defended home turf winning 39-9.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

One killed in Dothan wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
DOTHAN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Play of Night

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The Extra Point play of the night comes courtesy of Rehobeth and the double pass. The Rebels fake a screen and use a double pass which ends with Terrell Townsend all by himself in the endzone for a touchdown! This play helped Rehobeth to take down Wicksburg 31-12.
REHOBETH, AL
wdhn.com

Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy is now accepting applications

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 10 nonprofits in the Wiregrass will get a chance to enhance their marketing strategy:. The Mike Schmitz Nonprofit Marketing Academy will take place starting in October and they are accepting applications starting Tuesday until September 23rd. The academy is trying to find the nonprofits that...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
WDHN

WDHN

314
Followers
514
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at WDHN, we're dedicated to providing reliable news coverage #ForTheWiregrass, including Dothan, Enterprise, and our local communities.

 https://wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy