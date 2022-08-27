The Extra Point: Daleville vs Houston Academy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a shutout victory over Wicksburg, the Houston Academy Raiders turned their focus to region opponent Daleville Friday Night.
Last season, Houston Academy put it on Daleville at Warhawk Stadium, 50-6.
This time, the Raiders shut out the Warhawks 45-0.
Raiders' QB Kadyn Mitchell had five touchdowns in the win.
