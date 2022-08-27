The Extra Point: Auburn vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the City of Progress, the Enterprise Wildcats begin their region festivities with one of the top teams in the state, the Auburn Tigers.

The last time these two teams met at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise got the better of Auburn in 2020.

After a hard fought battle, The Wildcats fell to the Tigers 31-21.

