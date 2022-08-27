ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

The Extra Point: Auburn vs Enterprise

By Michael Rinker, Cameron Conrad
 5 days ago

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the City of Progress, the Enterprise Wildcats begin their region festivities with one of the top teams in the state, the Auburn Tigers.

The last time these two teams met at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise got the better of Auburn in 2020.

After a hard fought battle, The Wildcats fell to the Tigers 31-21.

Opelika-Auburn News

The first Prep Power Poll of the season is here. See where your team ranks

The high school football season is in full swing, and so is the Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll. So far this season, area teams have excelled. Two Fridays ago on the first weekend of the regular season, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City both won showcase games against Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, respectively, proving that they’ll be state title contenders again this season — and proving that East Alabama is home to some of the best football in the state.
AUBURN, AL
Samson Football “highway 52”

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — “It’s the lack of that depth and when I say young, it’s more our experience that’s young. Our starters will be kids that’s been playing and starting for a couple of years and had a lot of success. Behind them we’re not going to have that same caliber of age and […]
SAMSON, AL
Extra Point: Band of Week One to the Rehobeth Marching Band

HOUSTON COUNTY. Ala. (WDHN) — On a Tuesday afternoon we traveled to Rehobeth High School to honor the Rebel Marching Band as you the viewer voted them number one for their excellent performance during week one! Congratulations Rehobeth Marching Band! Keep up the good work!
REHOBETH, AL
Slocomb Football “roadblocks”

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With an extensive resume working under Alabama legends Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, Bryant Garrison begins to plant local roots as the new Slocomb Football head coach. “This door opened up and it’s a really good fit. When I came down and interviewed, I just fell in love with Slocomb and […]
SLOCOMB, AL
athleticbusiness.com

Auburn Critics Abound in Wake of AD Resignation

Media members and peer institutions alike chimed in to criticize Auburn University in the wake of the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Greene was entering the final five months of his contract, which is a rarity among athletic directors at major conference schools. Greene had asked Auburn for clarity about his future with his deal expiring in January, sources told ESPN, and he was told that Auburn was likely to wait until the end of football season to make a decision.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter

Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
CALERA, AL
105.5 The Fan

College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin’s Decision

One of the most extended off season in Bryan Harsin's professional career is finally over as his Auburn Tigers prepare to play their first game of the season. Coach Harsin, his staff, and his family have been through a brutal off season where total strangers have questioned his personal and professional ethics. He's like that Elton John song, 'still standing.'
AUBURN, AL
The Extra Point: Slocomb vs G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The G.W. Long Rebels host the Slocomb Red Tops, both teams looking to put a good foot forward this season. The last time these two schools faced off, Slocomb won big, beating Long 48-14 in 2019. The Rebels took down the Red Tops 22-15.
SLOCOMB, AL
The Extra Point: Play of Night

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The Extra Point play of the night comes courtesy of Rehobeth and the double pass. The Rebels fake a screen and use a double pass which ends with Terrell Townsend all by himself in the endzone for a touchdown! This play helped Rehobeth to take down Wicksburg 31-12.
REHOBETH, AL
The Extra Point: Daleville vs Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off a shutout victory over Wicksburg, the Houston Academy Raiders turned their focus to region opponent Daleville Friday Night. Last season, Houston Academy put it on Daleville at Warhawk Stadium, 50-6. This time, the Raiders shut out the Warhawks 45-0. Raiders’ QB Kadyn Mitchell had five touchdowns in the win.
DOTHAN, AL
The Extra Point: Dale County vs Carroll

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In a battle of county versus city teams, the Dale County Warriors hit the road to Ozark to play the Carroll Eagles. Back in 2013, Dale County got the better of Carroll 42-0. This season, Carroll defended home turf winning 39-9.
DALE COUNTY, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Blue Springs State Park, Alabama’s Hidden Gem

This Alabama state park features two giant springs that flow from a natural aquifer below. Not only is this a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, the history of land surrounding these springs is also fascinating to learn about. About. Blue Springs has long been appreciated...
CLIO, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

News 4 launches new evening lineup

Dothan, AL – Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX). The biggest change will be an all-new show weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Wiregrass called “News 4 at 6:30.” This fast-paced show in a convenient new time slot where no other local news options currently exist will be anchored by Taylor Pollock.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Active Tropics and active Tri-State weather

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers/storms are possible this evening. Temperatures will once again only drop to the low and middle 70s. Thursday will be dry for the first half with slightly lower dew points for the northern half of our viewing area. We’ve got a 50% chance for scattered storms that should pop-up during the later afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will peak in the low 90s before the rain moves in.
DOTHAN, AL
