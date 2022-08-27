The Extra Point: Slocomb vs G.W. Long

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The G.W. Long Rebels host the Slocomb Red Tops, both teams looking to put a good foot forward this season.

The last time these two schools faced off, Slocomb won big, beating Long 48-14 in 2019.

The Rebels took down the Red Tops 22-15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.