The Extra Point: Slocomb vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The G.W. Long Rebels host the Slocomb Red Tops, both teams looking to put a good foot forward this season.
The last time these two schools faced off, Slocomb won big, beating Long 48-14 in 2019.
The Rebels took down the Red Tops 22-15.
