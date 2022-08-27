Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
From Houston County to Jones County, check out who takes home this week's high school football game balls
MACON, Ga. — This week we are launching a new series where we will give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night. We start with week 2, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
southgatv.com
High School Football: South Georgia’s top performers from Week Two
ALBANY, GA – Week Two of high school football in south Georgia wrapped up after more lightning delays and late kickoffs. That did not stop teams from showcasing their talented players for yet another week, however. The second week of football saw quarterbacks throw all over opposing defenses, running...
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
'We need at least 3, 4 ambulances to service our area': Woman demands more EMS services in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Emma Warren waited almost an hour before EMS arrived to Brown's Grove Church in Milledgeville, Georgia. She stopped there on her way back from her in-laws' house in Baldwin County when she was experiencing a heart attack. She knew stopping there would allow ambulance services to find her.
travelingmom.com
Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
wgxa.tv
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Red and Black
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia
Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
AAA predicts more Central Georgians traveling this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to see a lot more traffic as Labor Day Weekend starts Thursday. AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters says that nationwide, they predict travel will be up by 10% from last year. She says most of these people will be traveling by car, like Alan Collier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
wgxa.tv
Bibb firefighters battle blaze at vacant home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department was called to a fire at an abandoned home on Tuesday. The home is located in the area of Franklin St. and Houston Ave. It's not currently known how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported. WGXA is on...
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
Georgia State Patrol comes in 4th place in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
GEORGIA, USA — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest when voting was still open. Georgia law enforcement came in 4th place in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. The voting competition is held through the American...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arik Gilbert reportedly involved in car accident on Georgia campus
Arik Gilbert is expected to be a big contributor to Georgia’s tight end room this fall, alongside 2021 breakout star Brock Bowers and veteran Darnell Washington. On Monday, Gilbert was involved in a 2-car crash on Georgia’s campus, according to UGASports.com. The accident was reported by UGASports.com’s sources,...
Herschel Walker Blasts 'Scaredy Cat' Raphael Warnock Over Georgia Debates
The Republican and Democratic candidates in Georgia have pledged to attend rival debates but have yet to confirm a face-to-face confrontation.
Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia
The State Disciplinary Review Board is recommending a six-month suspension for former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine from practicing law in Georgia.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093
The latest installment of VFR has us evaluating the Hibachi Buffet grill & Sushi restaurant on Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins, Georgia. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, our team decided to evaluate this all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet, located on Watson Blvd, almost directly across from the Kroger and Kohl's shopping centers.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1