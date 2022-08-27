ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

High School Football: South Georgia’s top performers from Week Two

ALBANY, GA – Week Two of high school football in south Georgia wrapped up after more lightning delays and late kickoffs. That did not stop teams from showcasing their talented players for yet another week, however. The second week of football saw quarterbacks throw all over opposing defenses, running...
GEORGIA STATE
travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
MACON, GA
Red and Black

Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia

Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Bibb firefighters battle blaze at vacant home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department was called to a fire at an abandoned home on Tuesday. The home is located in the area of Franklin St. and Houston Ave. It's not currently known how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported. WGXA is on...
MACON, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arik Gilbert reportedly involved in car accident on Georgia campus

Arik Gilbert is expected to be a big contributor to Georgia’s tight end room this fall, alongside 2021 breakout star Brock Bowers and veteran Darnell Washington. On Monday, Gilbert was involved in a 2-car crash on Georgia’s campus, according to UGASports.com. The accident was reported by UGASports.com’s sources,...
GEORGIA STATE
Macon local news

