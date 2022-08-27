ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Hoover celebrates return of football after nearly cancelling season

By Taj Simmons
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hoover High School came within the brink of not fielding a football team this season due to a lack of players. Hoover eventually found enough students to form a team, and the new-look Huskies introduced themselves to their home crowd.

Hoover’s varsity team faced off against North Friday night in a home opener anticipated by both players and parents.

“This is my child’s senior year, but it’s his first year playing football,” said Hoover parent Leticia Skinner. “My favorite part is watching the pure enjoyment on their faces.”

Hoover athletic director Jacob Burke said it took a lot of recruiting to build a team, but he’s proud of what they have assembled.

“There’s 35 or so players on varsity,” Burke said. “Kids are so excited, you can see them walking into the stadium just happy to have a game.”

It’s a complete contrast from January, where Burke made the later-reversed decision to cancel the football season.

“We were scared of the numbers,” Burke said. “When COVID happened, you could just see the wind knocked out of kids, in terms of excitement. It turned off that dream, and it’s hard to start it up again.”

Many in the Hoover community are grateful that Huskies will get to experience the Friday night lights this year.

“It’s great that the program is back,” said We were all devastated when they wanted to take it away, but we’re all happy it’s back and we’re hoping tonight will be a good night for them.”

Hoover lost its home opener to North 30-6.

Team Coverage Tuesday: reports from Ames & Iowa City

As football season arrives, John Sears reports on the Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Mark Freund the Cyclones in Ames. Iowa is a 15.5 point favorite vs South Dakota State Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. ISU is a 37 point favorite vs SEMO Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Photo of Campbell & Ferentz by AP.
IOWA CITY, IA
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Ed Wilson live in Winterset for Football Friday Primetime

WINTERSET, IOWA — The Winterset Huskies and Carlisle Wildcats kickoff the Football Friday Primetime season on Friday in Winterset. Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson helped kickoff the fun during our newscasts at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm leading up to the big game. Here’s a look at some of the fun:
WINTERSET, IA
