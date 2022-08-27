The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Wicksburg

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County battle took place Friday night, 5A Rehobeth visiting 2A Wicksburg.

In a tune-up game last week, the Rehobeth Rebels put it on Ashford. Wicksburg went on the road and fell to Houston Academy.

In a Houston County matchup the Rebels defeated the Panthers 31-12.

