The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County battle took place Friday night, 5A Rehobeth visiting 2A Wicksburg.
In a tune-up game last week, the Rehobeth Rebels put it on Ashford. Wicksburg went on the road and fell to Houston Academy.
In a Houston County matchup the Rebels defeated the Panthers 31-12.
