Joplin host Branson in home opener and unveils a new press box

Joplin, MO — High School Football is back in the state of Missouri.

At Junge Stadium, Joplin unveiled their new press box named the Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph Press Box. Joplin were hosting Branson in their home opener and had an early 7-0 lead in the first.

Later in the first quarter, the Eagles were in the red zone and Joplin quarterback Hobbs Gooch took the snap and found Drew VanGlider. He bounced off some tackles to muscle his way in for a touchdown. Joplin extends their lead 14-0.

Let’s jump ahead to the second quarter, Joplin’s linebacker Draven VanGlider forces an Branson fumble and Joplin recovers the ball. The offense takes over after the turnover.

Eagles marched down the field and were back in red zone territory. Gooch rolled out and found Davin Thomas wide open in the back of the end zone for another touchdown to take a commanding lead 20-0.

Joplin defends their home turf and wins 34-3. They will be on the road next Friday September 2nd against Willard at 7:00 p.m.

