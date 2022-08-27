ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin host Branson in home opener and unveils a new press box

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
Joplin, MO — High School Football is back in the state of Missouri.

At Junge Stadium, Joplin unveiled their new press box named the Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph Press Box. Joplin were hosting Branson in their home opener and had an early 7-0 lead in the first.

Later in the first quarter, the Eagles were in the red zone and Joplin quarterback Hobbs Gooch took the snap and found Drew VanGlider. He bounced off some tackles to muscle his way in for a touchdown. Joplin extends their lead 14-0.

Let’s jump ahead to the second quarter, Joplin’s linebacker Draven VanGlider forces an Branson fumble and Joplin recovers the ball. The offense takes over after the turnover.

Eagles marched down the field and were back in red zone territory. Gooch rolled out and found Davin Thomas wide open in the back of the end zone for another touchdown to take a commanding lead 20-0.

Joplin defends their home turf and wins 34-3. They will be on the road next Friday September 2nd against Willard at 7:00 p.m.

Four States Home Page

Mind reader leaves MSSU audience stunned

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Missouri Southern State University had their minds blown tonight (8/31). It was all thanks to mind reader and award-winning mystery entertainer, Mark Toland. Students and faculty at MSSU got a chance to see, and be a part of Toland's performance, free of charge. The show featured Toland reading the mind's […]
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
Four States Home Page

Joplin starts off strong in home win over Branson

The Joplin Eagles would start off the year with an impressive performance in front of their home crowd defeating Branson 34-3. Although the Joplin defense was projected to struggle with having to replace a solid amount of starters, that didn't seem to bother them Friday night nearly earning a shutout. Draven VanGilder said, "I think […]
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn't know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
Houston driver hospitalized after truck flips on Kansas highway

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Houston semi driver was hospitalized after his truck flipped on a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 670th Rd. in Crawford Co.
Ribbon-cutting for new Junge Field press box

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight (8/26) to celebrate the completion ofthe "Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph Press Box." The on-field ceremony started 6:30 p.m., before the first high school football game of the 2022 season, which kicked off at 7:00 p.m. at the Dewey Combs Athletic Complex. In a […]
Kansas Man Drowns in Stockton Lake

A Kansas man drowned Tuesday afternoon in Stockton Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 60-year-old John G. Gray of Fort Scott, Kansas, was last spoken to at 8 a.m., Monday. The circumstances of his drowning are unknown, but was pronounced dead at 2:44 p.m., by Cedar County Deputy Coroner Frank Brumfield.
Changes coming to MSSU tailgating

JOPLIN, Mo. — For many college football fans tailgating is synonymous with the game. And just in time for their first game of the season — Missouri Southern has come out with a formal tailgating policy. It states that tailgating will be permissible in all parking lots east of Duquesne Rd., four hours before kickoff […]
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it's been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
Seneca Wins Big in Opener over Aurora

This was one was all Seneca from beginning as they defeat Aurora 44-8 to start their season on the right path. Seneca's Jackson Marrs had four touchdowns in the first half. Next up for Seneca (1-0) they will host Springfield Catholic (0-1) next Friday with game time set for 7 p.m. Aurora (0-1) will be […]
Former Law. Co. Judge George passes at 71

Former 39th Circuit Court Associate Judge and Lawrence County Prosecutor Robert George died on Friday, Aug. 26, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was 71. George worked for 30 years in law, also law enforcement. Born in Kirksville, Mo. on Jan. 27, 1951, George eventually graduated from Mt. Vernon High...
Local artists add their flair to Porchfest 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin High School art teacher tasked students to design signs for all 30 artists and performers for this year's Porchfest in North Heights. JHS art teacher and Porchfest performer Luke Smith says his students will create one-of-a-kind banners and signs for bands or performers as well as their music genre at Porchfest this year.
UPDATE: Joplin firefighters battle tire warehouse fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — A fire at a tire warehouse kept the Joplin Fire Department on the scene for more than twelve hours. Last night around 8 p.m., firefighters arrived at "Ozarko Tire" on Highway 43, just south of Joplin. Upon arrival, they found the structure fully involved in flames and thick, black smoke. SLIDESHOW: View […]
