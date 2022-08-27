Read full article on original website
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Set to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
If you believe the papers, Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stallion will join the cast of the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. To what capacity, however, is still unclear. Will she be a superhero, a “normal” person, a musician? Unclear.
Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique
It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable
The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
5 Things You May Have Missed in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2: The Anogrion, Dreamfyre, and Laena’s Love of Flying
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 “The Rogue Prince” deals with the grim aftermath of any queen’s death…the need for the king to take a new wife. While most of the court wants Viserys (Paddy Considine) to marry the extremely underaged Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) — She’s a Targaryen! Her family is powerful! It would heal tensions with the Sea Snake! — the king is smitten with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Sure, she’s his teen daughter’s best friend, but she likes the same nerdy history books he does and is happy to help out with his miniature model...
‘House of the Dragon’: Alicent Hightower’s Nervous Habit, Explained
Alicent Hightower is put in a difficult position in 'House of the Dragon,' and displays a nervous habit.
Smallville Creators Reveal WB Execs Wanted to Make Controversial Change for Superman's Parents
When Jonathan Kent was depicted as less-than-perfect in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, DC fans lost their minds, giving one of the first clear indications that the movie was going to be a controversial take on the Superman mythology. Years before that, though, Smallville could have presented Jon and Martha Kent as a lot less likable, if Warner Bros. TV had their way. In the latest episode of Talkville, a Smallville rewatch podcast hosted by series stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, executive producers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough appeared, and shared some behind-the-scenes tales from the early days of the series.
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Sanderson Sisters' Origins in Opening Minutes
Come, little children! Hocus Pocus 2 isn't just bringing witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back from the dead — the 29-years-later sequel will conjure up the Sanderson Sisters' origins in its opening minutes. The Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, begins with a flashback to 1600s New England and child versions of Winnie (Taylor Henderson), Sarah (Juju Journey Brener), and Mary (Nina Kitchen). And before former lover Winnie (Midler) sends him to his grave 300 years before the original 1993 Hocus Pocus, a younger, alive version of present-day zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) will also be making an appearance.
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list
Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
She-Hulk Star Sold Her Own Clothes to Marvel Show's Costume Department
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+ tomorrow and fans are already loving all of the new MCU additions. Not only is Tatiana Maslany thriving as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, but the show has also introduced Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Pug, Steve Coulter as Holden Holliway, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and more. Recently, Gonzaga had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about the Marvel series and revealed the unusual backstory of her character's wardrobe.
Harley Quinn Star Kaley Cuoco Reacts to Season Four Renewal
Warner Bros. Discovery has been in the news a lot this month for making surprising decisions in an effort to save money, including canceling many HBO Max series. A lot of animated shows were cut, which left fans worrying about the fate of Harley Quinn. Thankfully, it was announced earlier today that the show will in fact be getting a fourth season. Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley Quinn on the animated series, took to Instagram to celebrate the news.
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Easter Egg Teases Wolverine Joining MCU
Ahead of the debut of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured an Easter Egg teasing the upcoming arrival of Wolverine. Aside from other teasers, a teaser for the iconic mutant shows up during a scene where Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters is looking for a job.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cut a Mr. Fantastic Credits Scene
In another timeline, there is a version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which featured a post-credits scene involving the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic. As the story goes, Mr. Fantastic was shredded by Wanda Maximoff in the Strange sequel and Charlize Theron made a debut in the post-credits scene as Clea. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron actually had a very different vision for the credits scene early on and it involved a Mr. Fantastic which was still alive after the events of the film.
