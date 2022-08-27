Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glen Oaks High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on August 31, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
brproud.com
Catholic High teammates agree to first NIL deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High Baton Rouge football teammates have signed an NIL agreement to create exclusive products for a clothing brand. Teammates Shelton Sampson, Jr., and Jacob and Joshua Johnson have expanded the Johnson twin’s brand, LouisianaRich x Sixx. Sampson and the Johnson twins will partner to create an exclusive design of merchandise. This NIL agreement will be the first for the Johnson twins, but the fourth for Sampson. This is the first deal of it’s kid of high school players.
An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup Against Florida State
The Seminoles return a number of starters, defensive scheme throws different looks consistently
brproud.com
Brian Kelly’s change of heart in naming starting QB
LSU head coach Brian Kelly made a change to his timeline of (publicly) naming a starting quarterback for LSU’s season opener vs Florida State.
WAFB.com
Shipley Do-Nuts opens third shop in BR near LSU, open 24 hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge just got a little bit sweeter! 🍩. Shipley Do-Nuts is opening the doors of its third shop in the Capital City on Monday, Aug. 29 near LSU’s campus. The Houston-based shop will be located at 4075 Nicholson Drive. There are also locations...
brproud.com
Southern invites public to participate in ‘SU Give Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
WAFB.com
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 30, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what the team is working on for 9News at 6 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022:. Youth justice advocates held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola. Lester Duhe’ has the story. CLICK HERE for more.
WAFB.com
3 hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
We saw this most recently in Kentucky and Mississippi following the devastating flooding. Individual accused of burglary at Baptist College Ministry on LSU’s campus. 2 people hurt in shooting overnight on N. Foster Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Gov. Edwards expected to...
brproud.com
BRPD: Shooting at BREC park on Dalrymple Drive, 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Dalrymple Drive Wednesday evening. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a shooting around 7 p.m. in the Raising Cane’s Dog Park, which is located in City-Brooks Community Park. Officials...
brproud.com
Power outages in EBR, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy and DEMCO are reporting power outages Tuesday evening as storms pass through the Greater Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
Local kids invited to audition for roles in BREC’s production of Xanadu Jr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 1980s musical fantasy film starring the late Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly in his final role is coming to a local stage this fall, according to the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC). BREC’s Independence Park Theatre...
houmatimes.com
Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homeowners must meet the following requirements:. Owned and occupied their home...
brproud.com
L’Auberge Baton Rouge celebrating 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge celebrates its tenth year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1. For its anniversary celebration, L’Auberge will be hosting a champagne and cupcake toast to the first 1,000 guests in themychoice® Promenade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
brproud.com
First Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s celebrates its anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Baton Rouge’s most popular fast food chains is celebrating the opening of its very first capital area location Sunday, August 28. Over two decades ago, the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that started it all opened its doors to the public at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, a small building situated near the gates of LSU.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26
During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
Popular restaraunt in Gonzales shuts its doors
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Camp Seafood Market & Patio announced they have closed its doors Wednesday, August 31. Leaving with a social media post, below is what was stated:
cenlanow.com
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
wbrz.com
Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. No serious injuries were reported. No other information was immediately...
brproud.com
Celebrating 25 never tasted so sweet: Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 cakes Thursday morning!
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday with a massive cake giveaway at all locations, including Baton Rouge, starting at 9 am. The first 250 guests will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake. Nothing...
