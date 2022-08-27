ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County don't miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 1

Connellsville (1-0) at Hempfield (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Abraham Field at Spartan Stadium, Hempfield. Connellsville forced seven turnovers, which helped it end a 17-game losing streak with a 16-13 win over Albert Gallatin. Benjamin Zavatchan kicked a 40-yard field goal, and sophomore running back Xavier Malone rushed for 133 yards. Quarterback Anthony Piasecki tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Shultz. Gabe Ruggieri and Capone Mickens had fourth-quarter interceptions. Connellsville is 15-0 against Albert Gallatin and has three head coaches — Mick Lilley, Chad Lembo and Jace McClean. The last time Connellsville won consecutive games in a season was in 2014. … Hempfield rolled to a 49-3 win against Greensburg Salem in a game called a halftime because of lightning 30 miles away. Gino Caesar rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Jake Phillips completed 14 of 16 passes for 263 yards and three scores. Phillips also ran for a touchdown. Hempfield looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 when it went 3-0.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill football aims to build on last season's 5-6 finish

Jaylen McDuffie remembers the first time he and his Seton Hill teammates met with football coach Dan Day. The previous staff had been fired. A number of players were ready to move on, many were “pretty good,” McDuffie said. They were planning to either transfer or just quit.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill softball coach Jessica Strong steps down

Jessica Strong has resigned as the head softball coach at Seton Hill after four seasons. She is leaving to pursue another coaching endeavor but did not want to comment until the end of the week, when her tenure at Seton Hill is complete. Strong guided the Griffins to a memorable...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations

A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg barber opts for retirement after more than 60 years in business

Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day

Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt-Greensburg campus store marks remodeling with discount, prizes

The bookstore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will mark its renovation Wednesday with deals and refreshments. Those visiting the store at 112 Chambers Hall will find fresh carpeting, campus-themed decor and a relocated checkout area, allowing a more spacious display of apparel. Throughout the day, the store will...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home

After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
PITTSBURGH, PA

