Connellsville (1-0) at Hempfield (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Abraham Field at Spartan Stadium, Hempfield. Connellsville forced seven turnovers, which helped it end a 17-game losing streak with a 16-13 win over Albert Gallatin. Benjamin Zavatchan kicked a 40-yard field goal, and sophomore running back Xavier Malone rushed for 133 yards. Quarterback Anthony Piasecki tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Shultz. Gabe Ruggieri and Capone Mickens had fourth-quarter interceptions. Connellsville is 15-0 against Albert Gallatin and has three head coaches — Mick Lilley, Chad Lembo and Jace McClean. The last time Connellsville won consecutive games in a season was in 2014. … Hempfield rolled to a 49-3 win against Greensburg Salem in a game called a halftime because of lightning 30 miles away. Gino Caesar rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Jake Phillips completed 14 of 16 passes for 263 yards and three scores. Phillips also ran for a touchdown. Hempfield looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 when it went 3-0.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO