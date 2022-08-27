Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 1
Connellsville (1-0) at Hempfield (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Abraham Field at Spartan Stadium, Hempfield. Connellsville forced seven turnovers, which helped it end a 17-game losing streak with a 16-13 win over Albert Gallatin. Benjamin Zavatchan kicked a 40-yard field goal, and sophomore running back Xavier Malone rushed for 133 yards. Quarterback Anthony Piasecki tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Shultz. Gabe Ruggieri and Capone Mickens had fourth-quarter interceptions. Connellsville is 15-0 against Albert Gallatin and has three head coaches — Mick Lilley, Chad Lembo and Jace McClean. The last time Connellsville won consecutive games in a season was in 2014. … Hempfield rolled to a 49-3 win against Greensburg Salem in a game called a halftime because of lightning 30 miles away. Gino Caesar rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Jake Phillips completed 14 of 16 passes for 263 yards and three scores. Phillips also ran for a touchdown. Hempfield looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 when it went 3-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie has some pet peeves with Westmoreland County football
The Birdie, long in the tooth and the written word, has plenty of pet peeves. “Mister Perfect” hates Crocs and slides at practice. He doesn’t like it when people wear pajamas to the grocery store. He frowns when people say, “I’m not going to lie … .”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill football aims to build on last season's 5-6 finish
Jaylen McDuffie remembers the first time he and his Seton Hill teammates met with football coach Dan Day. The previous staff had been fired. A number of players were ready to move on, many were “pretty good,” McDuffie said. They were planning to either transfer or just quit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell turns back the clock, brings old-school offense into matchup with Deer Lakes
Burrell High School wasn’t even around in the 1950s. But the Bucs used a 1950s-style offense in their season opener last Friday against Jeannette. Burrell ran 51 plays: 50 rushing and one passing. It resulted in a 31-10 victory against Jeannette. Bucs coach Shawn Liotta loves the wide-open passing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional buckles down, makes early goal stand up in win over Penn-Trafford
Get a goal on the board early, possess the ball and make defensive stops. Franklin Regional checked all three boxes in its Section 3-3A opener Wednesday night at Penn-Trafford. “We’re going to play a lot of games this way,” Panthers coach Scott Arnold said. Senior winger Natalie Ribar...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Aug. 30, 2022: Seneca Valley surges past Fox Chapel
Beaux Lizewski scored the tie-breaking goal with less than 12 minutes left to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-1 victory over Fox Chapel in Section 1-4A boys soccer Tuesday night. Ben Randall and Adam Conrad also scored for the Raiders (3-0, 1-0). George Tabor found the net for the Foxes (1-1, 0-1).
Golf Digest
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis saying 'F--- West Virginia' is definitely going to end well
As nice as it was to have college football back for Week 0, the games themselves left a wee bit to be desired. That will not be the case for Week 1, which features an absolute SLATE, starting with a pair of co-main events on Thursday night in West Virginia-Pittsburgh and Penn State-Purdue.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill softball coach Jessica Strong steps down
Jessica Strong has resigned as the head softball coach at Seton Hill after four seasons. She is leaving to pursue another coaching endeavor but did not want to comment until the end of the week, when her tenure at Seton Hill is complete. Strong guided the Griffins to a memorable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mother sues Penn Township Athletic Association after son is injured while pitching
The mother of a boy who was hurt while pitching batting practice last year for a Penn Township Athletic Association travel baseball team has sued the organization, claiming he was directed to participate in an unsafe drill. Judith Gross of Manor said coaches were negligent and careless when they ordered...
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem looks to increase student engagement as kindergarten numbers drop
The district has 183 incoming kindergarten students enrolled among its three elementary schools — Nicely, Hutchinson and Metzgar. That number is down from last fall’s 223 kindergarten students, but is still more than the 158 who began school at Greensburg Salem in the fall of 2020.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg barber opts for retirement after more than 60 years in business
Ed DiOrio knows the long and the short of hair, and a related fact that’s kept him in business for more than 60 years: “Hair grows back.”. At 85, the Greensburg man is retiring Thursday from his trade as a barber, along with the barber chair that has followed him through his long career tending to his customers’ coiffure at locations in and around the city.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day
Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt-Greensburg campus store marks remodeling with discount, prizes
The bookstore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will mark its renovation Wednesday with deals and refreshments. Those visiting the store at 112 Chambers Hall will find fresh carpeting, campus-themed decor and a relocated checkout area, allowing a more spacious display of apparel. Throughout the day, the store will...
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home
After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
